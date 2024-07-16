Best Buy — not Amazon — has the best on one of my favorite Chromebooks

Year after year, Acer manages to impress with its flagship Chromebook Spin 714 line. 2024 is no different, with the only exception being that it's now called the Chromebook Plus Spin 714. However, just because there's a new option on the docket for 2024, doesn't mean you should ignore last year's model.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) is still a powerhouse of a machine, and you can save almost $250 on one. Surprisingly, this incredible Chromebook deal doesn't come by way of Amazon, but instead, is part of Best Buy's Black Friday in July promotion.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $469.99 at Best Buy It's not the latest and greatest that Acer has to offer, but last year's Chromebook Spin 714 is no slouch. Powering it is Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1335U paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Despite not carrying the "Chromebook Plus" designation in its name, the Spin 714 (2023) has practically all of the same features. Price comparison: Amazon - $679

When Google announced all of the new Chromebook Plus features, the Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) was one of the first to receive them. It wasn't even until earlier this year that Acer introduced the Chromebook Plus Spin 714, which has now taken the place of last year's model.

However, from a performance perspective, there's really not much of a difference between the two. In day-to-day usage, you probably won't even notice the difference. The only exception is that the newer version comes with 12 months of Google One AI Premium for free, whereas you'll have to pay $20 per month with the 2023 model.

✅Recommended if: You want a great and reliable Chromebook but don't need the newest model. It was one of the first to receive Chromebook Plus features despite not having Plus in the name.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking for the most powerful Chromebook.

There are a few caveats to consider before you ultimately decide on whether to grab this deal. The first of which is that unlike the Spin 714 (2022), Acer opted to get rid of the stowable stylus. The Spin 714 (2023) is still compatible with the best USI stylus pens, but you won't find one included.

Lastly, the Spin 714 doesn't feature a built-in fingerprint scanner. This has been the case with many of the best Chromebooks from Acer, and we aren't really sure as to why. It's something you'd expect on cheaper Chromebooks, but not one that retails for almost $700.

Nevertheless, it's not all that often that we come across such a great deal on a Chromebook that's barely a year old. Yet, that's exactly what we have thanks to Best Buy.