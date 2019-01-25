You don't have to shell out $1,000 for a quality phone with all the features. Sometimes you only want the essentials, and sometimes you don't have the budget to spend on a Samsung Galaxy S9, for example. There are plenty of phones by Samsung that cost under $250 and contain a lot of the features you'd get from more expensive phones like quad-core processors, front- and back-facing cameras, and more.
All that storage
Samsung Galaxy J3
With 16GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy J3 provides more than enough storage space for your music, photos, apps, and more. You'll be able to add even more storage (up to 256GB) by adding a microSD card. It has decent specs too, with a maximum standby time of 16 hours after charge, as well as a quad-core 1.4GHz processor, allowing you the time to take advantage of the two cameras.
Best compatibility with GSM
Samsung Galaxy J7
With just 2GB of RAM, this may not be the fastest phone, but it'll certainly allow you to run most apps. It also has 32GB memory, as well as a MicroSD slot, that'll help in storage. As for compatability, the J7 will work with GSM SIM kits and carriers, including Cricket Wireless, Tracfone, H2O, and T-Mobile. With 4G LTE speeds and 23 hours of standby time, you'll also be provided with fast web connection that you can use for longer.
Great for gaming
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
The Samsung J2 Prime comes with a 5-inch TFT display with a 960x540 resolution and 8GB of internal memory, which can be ramped up to 256GB with a microSD. The phone comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which comes with features such as Android Pay, clear permission systems, and more. Better yet, if your a user who values your games, the J2 Prime comes with RAM support and enhanced chip-set performance that'll cause your media to become more responsive and seamless.
Give Bixby a home!
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
You won't feel like you're missing out with the J7 Prime. It has an HD, 5.0 inch display, a long-lasting 3,300mAh battery, and 16GB storage, which can further expand up to 400GB with a MicroSD card. It also has a removeable battery, a USB 2.0 port, and is ideal for users out there who like to take crisp, HD photos thanks to its 5MP front camera. The J7 Prime is also good for those who like to be on the move, as with Bixby Home — a virtual assistant — you'll be able to know about the weather, schedule appointments, etc.
Promotes a healther lifestyle
Samsung Galaxy S5
The Galaxy S5 comes with 16GB internal memory, 2GB of RAM, and expandable storage up to 128GB. It comes with a number of features, such as allowing you to use the phone's multi-touchscreen while wearing gloves, dust and water resistance, as well as coming equipped with more fitness content and apps — such as S Health, an app that works with the S5's sensors to help count calories and your heartbeat. You won't need to worry about running out of battery while you're out and about either, as the phone comes with an Ultra Power Saving Mode, causing the phone to switch from color to black and white.
A phone can really change the way you live your life, but depending on who you are, what you value in a phone changes too. You may want more room for games that'll allow you to take advantage of a multi-touch screen, or a phone that has a good enough sound to listen to some music. With that in mind, we'd reccomend the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for its HD display, easy mode and decent battery power.
