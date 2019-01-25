You don't have to shell out $1,000 for a quality phone with all the features. Sometimes you only want the essentials, and sometimes you don't have the budget to spend on a Samsung Galaxy S9, for example. There are plenty of phones by Samsung that cost under $250 and contain a lot of the features you'd get from more expensive phones like quad-core processors, front- and back-facing cameras, and more.

A phone can really change the way you live your life, but depending on who you are, what you value in a phone changes too. You may want more room for games that'll allow you to take advantage of a multi-touch screen, or a phone that has a good enough sound to listen to some music. With that in mind, we'd reccomend the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for its HD display, easy mode and decent battery power.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.