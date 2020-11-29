If you're worried that you may have missed out on all of the great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers, fear not. Cyber Monday is coming up, and there are still some steals to be had, including this deal on one of our top Bluetooth speaker picks, the JBL Charge 4. It's not the largest discount we've seen this week, but it makes an already affordable speaker even more so. With its nearly full day of battery power and waterproof build, you'll be counting down the days before you can drag this little speaker out to the beach or the lake.

We love JBL speakers and headphones, but one of our absolute favorites has to be the Charge 4. Not only does it have incredible sound with booming bass to bop to, but it is IPX7 water and dust resistant, and thus is one of the most durable Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

The Charge 4 is available in 12 fun colors and patterns, including Black, Blue, Gray, Green, Pink, Red, Sand, Teal, White, Yello, Camouflage, and Black Camo. It has subtle buttons on the top for power, Bluetooth, shuffle, skip, and volume, and it is powered via USB-C cable.

Even if you can't take it to a party for some time due to social distancing rules, the Charge 4 still makes a great home speaker. You can stream your favorite tunes or podcasts to it while working, studying, or making dinner, and thanks to its 20-hour battery life, you probably won't have to plug it in for days at a time. Plus, if you have a roommate or family member who wants to take over streaming duties, the Charge 4 can be paired with up to two smartphones or tablets at a time. Just don't fight over the music!