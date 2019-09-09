Best answer: Disney+ will be available to watch right from your tablet, provided it's an Android tablet or iPad. You can also watch using a bunch of other devices, including your Android phone.
Disney goes mobile
Disney+ is going to launch with tons of awesome movies and plenty of TV Shows as well. This means that you may be tempted to check out your favorite new releases on long train commutes, or to keep the kids occupied during long car rides.
Thankfully, Disney+ is going to be available on a wide variety of devices, which includes tablets. It also includes phones, game consoles, desktop browsers, and even Apple devices. This means that catching up on your favorite Disney shows and movies will be more accessible than ever before.
However there is a catch. There hasn't been any mention of support for Amazon Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally there hasn't been any news about limitations on OS or older devices. Hopefully as we get closer to launch day, Disney will be giving out more details. Likewise we don't yet know much about the app or how it will work.
Supported devices
- Android Mobile Devices
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple TV
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 4
- Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)
- Android TV based Sony TVs
- Roku streaming players
- Roku TV
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the brand new streaming service from Disney. It will include classic Disney movies, Pixar films, Star Wars, the Marvel universe, Fox, and even National Geographic. It'll also have more than 7,000 hours of TV shows, including every episode of The Simpsons.
Along with everything that you'll watch in theaters being available to stream, the service will provide a variety of awesome exclusives you won't be able to watch anywhere else. These include shows like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, She-Hulk and plenty more.
How much will Disney+ cost?
Disney+ will start at the awesome price of just $7 per month, or $70 a year. If you'd prefer to bundle it you can grab a package deal that includes ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for only $13 each month.
When is Disney+ available?
Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019.
Disney wherever you are
