Best answer: Disney+ will be available right from your phone. Whether you are rocking an Android or an iPhone, your favorite Disney movies and TV shows will be right at your fingertips. You can also watch using a bunch of other devices too!

Watch Disney+ where you are

Disney+ will launch with hundreds of movies and television shows for you to feast your eyes on. This means that you'll probably end up watching even when you aren't at home.

This is an easy task since the streaming service will be available on a variety of devices — almost all of them. You'll be able to stream from your phone, Android TV, and even Chromecast. This means that keeping your kids happy during long car rides amd plane trips will be easier than ever, since they'll have access to so much content.

The only catch to this, for the moment, is that there isn't any news about whether there are limitations on older phones or operating systems. There hasn't been much news about how the app will work yet either, but with the launch day in just over two months, hopefully Disney will be announcing more details soon.

What we do know is that Disney+ will be available on Android, iPhones, Chromecast, gaming consoles, and Roku devices. The only big name that seems to have been left out of the equation so far is Amazon Fire TV and Amazon tablets.

Supported devices

Android Phones

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

What is Disney+?