Bose has rolled out a lot of wireless earbuds, and the QuietComfort Earbuds have the distinction of being one of the best from the audio manufacturer. They tick all the right boxes if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds: they have adjustable active noise cancellation, amazing sound quality with an auto-adjusting EQ that makes your music come to life, and IPX4 water resistance for workouts.
The QuietComfort Earbuds usually retail for $279, but they're now selling on Amazon for $199 for Black Friday, $80 off their launch price. You're basically getting a 29% discount on one of the best wireless earbuds in the market today, making this a standout Black Friday headphone deal.
One area where these earbuds shine is active noise cancellation; Bose even goes as far as to claim that these are the among the best in its class at tuning out ambient sound, and that isn't an exaggeration. The built-in mics do a great job finding ambient noise in your vicinity, and the earbuds effortlessly cut out low-frequency sounds. You also get a transparency mode that will let sounds in — and you can set various levels for this mode.
Save 29% on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
They also sound fantastic; Bose's new acoustic architecture delivers a warm and inviting sound, and they automatically adjust the EQ as you crank up the volume, ensuring you always get a tight bass and soaring highs. The lightweight design ensures they're great for all-day use, and with IPX4 water resistance, you can use these for workouts — the fin-styled design ensures they don't fall out of your ears during a run.
The QuietComfort Earbuds last six hours from a full charge, and the charging case has enough power for two additional charges. The case has wireless charging and a USB-C port, so there's not much missing in this area. All things considered, these earbuds are a steal at $199, so if you're looking to upgrade your audio gear this Black Friday, you'll want to get your hands on these earbuds.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.