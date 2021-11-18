Bose has rolled out a lot of wireless earbuds, and the QuietComfort Earbuds have the distinction of being one of the best from the audio manufacturer. They tick all the right boxes if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds: they have adjustable active noise cancellation, amazing sound quality with an auto-adjusting EQ that makes your music come to life, and IPX4 water resistance for workouts.

The QuietComfort Earbuds usually retail for $279, but they're now selling on Amazon for $199 for Black Friday, $80 off their launch price. You're basically getting a 29% discount on one of the best wireless earbuds in the market today, making this a standout Black Friday headphone deal.

One area where these earbuds shine is active noise cancellation; Bose even goes as far as to claim that these are the among the best in its class at tuning out ambient sound, and that isn't an exaggeration. The built-in mics do a great job finding ambient noise in your vicinity, and the earbuds effortlessly cut out low-frequency sounds. You also get a transparency mode that will let sounds in — and you can set various levels for this mode.

