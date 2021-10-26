We've reached that point in the year where retailers start rolling out some excellent deals leading up to the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Some of the most widely discounted products to expect during this time are smart home gadgets. One of the greatest things about all these sales is it doesn't matter if you're looking for some of the best Alexa devices, awesome Google Home-related tech, or even more futuristic smart lights to build out the smart home of your dreams — it's all going to be on sale. We'll keep an eye out for the best Black Friday smart home deals as the season progresses and update this list accordingly, so be sure to check back for the latest.
Black Friday is a fantastic time to pick up smart home devices. So whether you're just getting started and need an excellent smart speaker to manage your devices, like a Nest Hub Max, or you could use a super helpful smart plug in your automated home — you'll be in luck.
While it can be time-consuming and frustrating to keep up with all the different stores and the sales, there's no need to worry because we'll do all the work for you. After all the smart home deals you could ever want are found, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide so you don't miss a single deal.
- : Kasa Full Color Smart Bulb
- : Google Nest Mini
- : Govee Dual Smart Plug 2 Pack
- : Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
- : Wyze Cam V3
- : Roborock S6 Pure
Kasa Full Color Smart Bulb
This smart bulb from Kasa is a great way to get started with smart home lighting. With lots of features from scheduling to voice control and no need for a separate hub, you'll have the full spectrum of colors to light your home — smartly.
Google Nest Mini
Google's Nest Mini speaker is the perfect way to start a smart home or expand your current setup. Its small size makes it great for lots of places, and it comes in four colors to match your decor — oh, and it has Google Assistant built-in.
Govee Dual Smart Plug 2 Pack
Smart plugs are a great addition to any home. There are various ways to implement a plug like these from Govee, and this version gives you two outlets per plug for even more uses. From adding smarts to an old floor lamp or automating a coffee pot, smart plugs can get it done.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Whether it's on an office desk or bedside table, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential gives you access to your Google Assistant for music, reminders, or answering questions. Plus, the display shows you helpful info like the temperature and time without being distracting.
Wyze Cam V3
Wyze made a name for itself with low-cost, high-value cameras and the Wyze Cam V3 is at the peak of both characteristics. It has all the basics you'd expect like two-way audio, local storage, integration with digital assistants. But the Wyze Cam V3 is also rated for outdoor use, offers color night vision, and has up to 1080p HD video quality.
Roborock S6 Pure
Roborock is quickly becoming one of the most recognized names in robot vacuums both for the features and value presented. The Roborock S6 Pure is a great all-around vacuum that offers room mapping, virtual walls and no-go zones, Google Assistant integration, and much more.
