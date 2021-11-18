With Bitdefender's Total Security plan, you get extensive privacy protection, including a firewall, webcams, and microphones. The standard protection suite works against adware, malware, web attacks, and ransomware. It also includes parental protection across all devices. This plan works across multiple platforms, including Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. Usually priced at $89.99, it's currently $34.99. For this, you can protect up to five devices, including any of the best laptops of 2021 .

For a limited time, one of the biggest names in cybersecurity is offering huge discounts on its computer and mobile protection plans. Bitdefender is offering its packages for 61% off the regular price.

All the protection you need on your mobile devices and computer for just pennies each day. Best of all, it runs in the background.

In addition to its Total Security plan, Bitdefender is offering discounts on two Windows-only packages. The company's Internet Security plan, usually $79.99, is just $29.99, while its Antivirus Plus package is $24.99 instead of $59.99. In addition, with all three plans, you can add a year of VPN Premium for $29.99, a savings of 40%.

With each of its plans, Bitdefender promises easy installation and unintrusive operation. Its daily scans won't hurt performance, nor will they interfere with other apps on your devices.

We'll continue to report on the best Black Friday deals of 2021. So come back to iMore often; there's no telling what we may uncover next.

