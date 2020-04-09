If you're sitting back wishing your TV at home was a bit bigger, smarter, and 4K-compatible, you won't want to miss this offer on TCL's 50-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy's official eBay store. Right now you can pick one up for just $259.99 while supplies last, and free shiping is included with the purchase. This offer is also available on Best Buy's main site.

Instead of having to buy a Roku streaming stick, this TV comes with Roku integrated so you can stream shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video without needing any extra devices. It also has access to the newest streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, along with The Roku Channel which features free movies and shows exclusively for Roku owners. It's packed with two 8W main channel speakers and includes three HDMI inputs as well as a USB port. There's even a built-in V-chip that allows you to block content and set parental controls.

One of the smart features this TV provides is voice control, though you'll need a compatible device featuring Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to take advantage of that feature. An Echo Dot is an affordable option if you don't own one already. Then, you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn your TV on and off or go to your favorite streaming service when your hands are too busy to use the remote at the moment. Alternatively, the Google Nest Hub is $60 off today exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Roku TVs have a great solution for those who lose their remote often, too. Simply download the Roku Mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet and use it as a remote to control your TV. It even has a feature which lets you listen to what's on your TV privately by plugging headphones into your device.