If you've been waiting for the right deal on a smart TV before making the purchase, today's one-day sale at Woot offers the perfect opportunity to save on refurbished LG and Samsung 4K smart TVs. With prices starting at $739.99, the sale includes a variety of options from OLED and QLED TVs to Crystal UHD models and more. Of course, while the sale is running through the end of the night, these TVs have the possibility of going out of stock at any moment; you'll want to complete your purchase soon if you're planning to buy.
Though each of these TVs is refurbished, they've all been tested and inspected to ensure they work and look as if they're in new condition. Woot even includes a 90-day warranty with each purchase just in case you have any issues with the model you receive.
Starting at $740
LG and Samsung 4K Smart TV sale
Some of LG's and Samsung's best smart TVs currently are on sale for just one day only at Woot. You'll find various models from 4K Crystal UHD to OLED and QLED models while supplies last.
Prices Vary
Those who are looking for the most affordable model on sale today will want to check out Samsung's 55-inch Q7D QLED 4K UHD Smart TV which is now down to $739.99. This model features a Quantum Processor 4K along with Quantum HDR 8X colors and support for Bixby voice control.
Then again, if you have quite a bit more in your budget to spend on your next TV, this LG 75-inch NanoCell 91 Series 4K Smart UHD TV is one of the best models on sale today — and also the priciest at $1,649.99. This model is a stellar choice for those missing the cinema currently, as it features Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience at home.
Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, however, you could score free shipping at Woot by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Amazon and Woot. That will also allow you to access the rest of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service and this page full of exclusive members-only discounts.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
