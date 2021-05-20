This set of renders specifically show off the Pixel 6 "Pro" — the name is currently unconfirmed — the successor to the XL variants every Pixel has had so far, with the exception of the Pixel 5. It is said to have a 6.6-7-inch AMOLED curved display with a centered punch-hole front-facing camera. The rear camera layout is said to be a primary wide-angle lens, a periscope telephoto, and presumably an ultra-wide lens. Dimensions-wise, it is estimated to be 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm. Other key specs include dual stereo speakers and wireless charging support.

The Google Pixel 6 leaked for the first time last week , showing off a very distinct design when compared to the likes of the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G . Now, new renders shared by OnLeaks (via Digit.in ) give us a clearer look at the upcoming flagship.

We do not know the RAM and storage size options, but we can reasonably expect a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage based on the Pixel 5. There is also a strong possibility that it could come with a Google Whitechapel chip in lieu of a Snapdragon 888.

Google was thought to be abandoning the premium phone market with the launch of the very adequate Pixel 5 last year. The company's phones could not compete, on a hardware level, with even cheap Xiaomi phones. Google this year appears to be offering many of the things we would have liked to see in a Pixel 6. The display is larger, the design is anything but dull, and the cameras appear to be improved — even if just in terms of flexibility. Coupled with what we've seen from Android 12, and the Pixel 6 is looking like one of the best Android phones of 2021 on paper.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to make their debut around October, going by the company's previous launch patterns. We'll see if Google can deliver then.