Best Wireless Controllers for Stadia

When it comes to the controller that will give you the best experience when playing games on Stadia, that distinction goes to the Stadia controller. While there may be better controller options out there, the Stadia controller is what will give you the most complete Stadia experience, including allowing you to play on your television through Chromecast Ultra. Since you can use any Bluetooth controller with Stadia, we've come up with some of the best picks, ranging from best for most people to something that will be affordable for everyone.

While other controllers may offer more compatibility and customization, if you want to get the most of Google Stadia, you'll need the Stadia controller. Built like a normal gaming controller, the Stadia controller has a few key features in it that can take your gaming on Stadia to the next level. The Stadia controller comes equipped with two buttons that other controllers won't: the Share button and the Google Assistant button. The Share button allows players to instantly share a clip of their gameplay directly to Youtube, while the Google Assistant button connects you right to Google's assist features, allowing you to ask questions, swap between input sources for Stadia, and much more. The controller is built similarly to other gaming controllers and features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It's powered through a USB-C connection but comes packaged with a USB-C to USB-A cable to make things easier. It's also important to note that the Stadia controller is currently the only way for you to play Stadia on a television through Chromecast Ultra. Without it, you'll be limited to playing Stadia on your phone or PC, so if playing on your television is a must, you'll want to pick this controller up. Pros: Access to all Stadia functions

Built-in share button

Access to Google Assistant

Has the shape and feel of convention controllers

Only way to play Stadia on TV Cons: High price compared to other controllers

Stadia Controller

Best Multi-Platform Controller: Xbox Controller

The Xbox 360 controller is often heralded as one of the best gaming controllers ever made, but Microsoft somehow topped it with the controller made for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. From the second you get it, it offers a ton of functionality for platforms beyond just the console. The biggest plus for the Xbox controller is its design. With its offset analog sticks and mid-size build, the controller never hurts your hands, and moving around in games feels perfect. On the software side, it works seamlessly with PC, allowing you to play other games wired or wirelessly should you choose. One of the biggest downsides for this wireless controller is how to charge it. It takes AA batteries and while you can buy a rechargeable battery to make topping up easy or a Play and Charge Kit you'll otherwise have to have some spares on hand. While you'll be unable to play Stadia on a TV through Chromecast Ultra with the Xbox controller, you can utilize it on both Google Chrome and other Android devices, making this an attractive option if you don't mind the sacrifice. Pros: Great feel in hands

Button layout offers best feel

Compatible with tons of devices Cons: Doesn't work with Chromecast

Takes AA batteries

Best Premium: SCUF Prestige

SCUF is dedicated to making gaming easier for everyone, and the Prestige controller is no different. Featuring a new and improved body and a ton of customizable features, this controller can help take your gaming to the next level. The SCUF Prestige comes equipped with four paddles on the back of its body, allowing players to remap them to 14 different controller functions to maximize efficiency while playing. Its new lightweight body also means it'll feel much more comfortable in your hands. The Prestige also promises 30 hours of use on a single charge and comes packaged with a 10-foot micro-USB cable, meaning you can play from almost anywhere. While you won't be able to use the controller to play Stadia on your television, the SCUF Prestige does work with other Stadia variations, with the controller able to connect wirelessly to Windows, Mac, and Android. Pros: Paddles on back improve accuracy and precision

Can remap controls

Comfort and feel of an Xbox One controller

Great battery life Cons: High price point

Not compatible with Stadia on Chromecast Ultra

SCUF Prestige Controller

$160 at SCUF

Best Bluetooth: SteelSeries Stratus Duo

SteelSeries has been delivering some of the best Bluetooth controllers in the gaming space for some time, and the Stratus Duo is no different. The Stratus Duo offers a comfortable feel, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and a Wi-Fi dongle that allows you to connect to various devices. Not only has the Stratus Duo been completely redesigned to offer a better feel in your hands but it also comes equipped with new hardware, and boasts smoother movement across its analog sticks and a smaller dead zone, resulting in much more precise aiming when you're playing any game. On top of that, the Stratus Duo features a ton of functionality, allowing you to effortlessly switch between sessions in Stadia and on your PC or other platforms. There are only a couple of downsides. For one, you can buy the Stratus Duo with a gaming clip for playing Stadia on your phone, but it costs extra. Also, like a lot of other options on this list, it's not compatible with playing Stadia on your TV. Pros: Comfortable feel

Rechargeable battery for longer life

Wi-Fi dongle for connecting to other devices Cons: Not compatible with Stadia on Chromecast Ultra

Phone clip costs extra

Best for PS4 Players: DualShock 4 Controller

The DualShock 4 may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to playing on Stadia, but it's supported by Google. Better yet, it's likely that many players already have one in their home due to the sheer number of PlayStation 4 owners. When it comes to feel, the DualShock 4 is often considered the little brother to the Xbox One Controller, but the improvements that Sony made from the DualShock 3 are massive, leaving the newest controller (until the DualSense) feeling nice and weighted in your hand without any of the pains that were associated with the DualShock 3. Like many of the controllers on this list, you won't be able to play Stadia on your television through a DualShock 4, but thanks to its availability and ease of use, the DualShock 4 is a solid choice to charge into the world of Stadia with. Pros: Compatible with most platforms and devices

Widely available

Familiar design and feel Cons: Not compatible with Stadia on Chromecast Ultra

Battery life can often be an issue

Best Value: Logitech Gamepad F310