Best wireless chargers for Galaxy S20 & Galaxy S20 FE 2022

While wired charging is still the fastest way to refill your Galaxy S20, there's something incredibly freeing about being able to just toss your phone down on a pad to recharge. So whether you want a pad by your bed for charging overnight or a stand to keep next to your computer while you pound out reports at work, these are the best Galaxy S20 wireless chargers and even some for the more vibrant and fun Galaxy S20 FE.

The best wireless chargers are optimized for Samsung

When it comes to wireless chargers, a good stand is great for the office or kitchen, while a pad is better for the bedroom. For stands, the official Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Stand is finally justifying its name-brand price tag and earning its keep as the best wireless charger for the Galaxy S20 and S20 FE.

If you want a flat pad, Anker makes some of our favorite chargers (both wired and wireless), but the PowerWave Alloy is the one you want to buy. It uses USB-C instead of Micro-USB, it has a sturdy, compact base, and it should last you for years to come. It even uses Power Delivery or Qualcomm Quick Charge, so whatever 18W or above charger you have on hand should power it easily.

As a general note, when using wireless chargers, if you run into trouble with a charger not working with your phone consistently, you might want to take off the case. Thicker cases can be too thick to charge through, so you might need to look instead for the best thin Galaxy S20 cases to use instead of your clunky heavy-duty one. Or just take the case off at night and pray you don't knock it over when you're tossing and turning.

About Samsung's fast wireless charging levels

Samsung has a couple of different wireless charging speeds it's used over the years, leading up to the 15W speed it debuted with the S10+ and Note 10+ in 2019. Over a year on, though, only the official Samsung 15W stand has it, as far as I've been able to find. Of course, there are many 15W wireless chargers, but that 15W spec isn't Samsung's. Instead, it's the Wireless Power Consortium's EPP (Extended Power Profile).

What most third-party launchers do have is 10W Samsung fast wireless charging compatibility, which will still charge your phone at a decent speed without costing an arm and a leg. Most of these chargers will require a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 or 3.0 wall charger to power them, but we're starting to see more and more that take Power Delivery so that you can just plug the wireless charger in wherever your wired phone charge is.