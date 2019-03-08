Announced back in October of 2018, Wi-Fi 6 will be the way that everyone brings Gigabit connections to the convenience of their homes. With the Galaxy S10 being the first phone to support the new standard, here are the (few) options available right now.
Spaceship Speed
Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 RouterStaff Favorite
The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 router sports speeds up to 6Gbps, along with 160MHz channel support for Gigabit WiFi speeds. The Nighthawk also includes six different Gigabit ports which allow for you to hard-wire in for the fastest speeds.
Nest Step
ASUS ROG RT-AX88U Router
In addition to supporting the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 standard, the ASUS RT-Ax88U includes 4 antennas and 8 LAN ports. This router is also compatible with the ASUS AiMesh Wi-Fi system so that you will get the fastest speeds from anywhere in your home.
For Gamers
ASUS ROG Rapture AX11000 Router
This router may look like something out of a horror movie, but the only thing that you should be scared of is how fast your internet is going. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, the Rapture AX11000 includes RGB lighting to complete your ultimate gaming setup, along with four (4) Gigabit LAN ports.
The unfortunate thing about new technology is that the options are really limited in what Wi-Fi 6 routers you can choose from. However, CES 2019 saw the announcement of quite a few different options and by the end of the year, the market will be practically flooded. If you want to get ahead of the curve and future-proof your home, you would be hard-pressed to look past the Netgear Nighthawk router.
