Announced back in October of 2018, Wi-Fi 6 will be the way that everyone brings Gigabit connections to the convenience of their homes. With the Galaxy S10 being the first phone to support the new standard, here are the (few) options available right now.

The unfortunate thing about new technology is that the options are really limited in what Wi-Fi 6 routers you can choose from. However, CES 2019 saw the announcement of quite a few different options and by the end of the year, the market will be practically flooded. If you want to get ahead of the curve and future-proof your home, you would be hard-pressed to look past the Netgear Nighthawk router.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.