Best Wallet Cases for the Galaxy S20 Plus in 2022

Bigger phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ are perfect candidates for wallet cases. The bigger the phone, the more space it takes up in your pocket or bag. Wallet cases let you condense all your essential IDs and payment methods in one place. The best-designed wallet cases make life more comfortable at the expense of a little added bulk. Check out the best galaxy S20 Plus wallet case options available so far.

Jack of all trades Olixar X-Ranger $20 at Amazon If a thick folio wallet isn't your style, go slimmer and become a super-spy with the X-Ranger. When the bottom kickstand isn't deployed, it just looks like a heavy-duty case, but it also has space for a couple of cards inside. Carry it all CaseMe Magnetic Leather Wallet $13 at Amazon This wallet folio comes in five colors, including a subdued Wine Red and teal-ish Blue. There are two dedicated card slots and then a bigger slot for spare cash and receipts. It's our top pick for its affordability and choice of colors. Hidden in plain sight Spigen Slim Armor CS $17 at Amazon This stealthy case includes a sliding door compartment that can store some cash or up to two cards. Elsewhere you'll receive outstanding drop protection thanks to Spigen's tried and tested dual-layer design for absorbing the shock from drops. Genuine luxury Snakehive Vintage Wallet $38 at Amazon Snakehive's handmade leather cases are truly a cut above the rest. Each one is made with genuine leather and available in seven colors with options to personalize your case with embossed initials. It's a premium option that pairs nicely with any flagship phone. Simple and refined Maxboost mWallet Series $9 at Amazon Maxboost offers a simple and professional folio-style wallet case made of synthetic leather. You get three card slots on the inside along with a pocket for cash and receipts, and the cover folds over as a kickstand. It's available in black with white stitching. Grip and slide ESR Wallet Armor $7 at Amazon I like the texture on the back of ESR's wallet case, and the thicker, rounder base here can help you keep a better grip on your S20+. This case can hold two cards or a bit of cash, with grippy pads inside to help keep it in place.

What are the best wallet cases for the S20+?

There are plenty of cases available in all sorts of styles for the Galaxy S20+, and the number of options is getting even more endless. Wallet cases are great because you can reduce your pocket carry. It doesn't matter if you're a fan of folio or a stealthy card stasher, replacing your wallet with a phone case is a smart idea. I prefer the folio-style because the leather card slots expand nicely over time to accommodate more cards.

I'm quite a fan of the CaseMe Magnetic Leather Wallet, which is available in five stylish colors but also designed to be durable for daily wear and tear. And because it's made of leather, it should also age quite nicely over time.

If you'd rather store your cards behind your phone and keep a sleeker profile, consider the Olixar X-Ranger. The case itself is quite rugged, while the card slot cover doubles as a kickstand. Olixar throws in a handy 26-in-1 multitool card to further highlight the utility of this case design.