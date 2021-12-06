Best Wallet Cases for Galaxy S20 in 2022

The Galaxy S20 is a beauty, but no matter how pretty the case itself is, you'll need a case to protect it. Wallet cases are a popular option because they keep your phone protected while also letting you cut down on your daily carry by keeping important cards right with your phone. Here are the best wallet cases we've found for the Galaxy S20.

Suave suede feel Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet $38 at Amazon Honestly, Snakehive's wallet cases feel better than Samsung's first-party leather cases, and with several fun colors like teal and the foresty green here, you can get a European nubuck leather case that looks and feels amazing. Classic folio design Olixar Faux Leather Wallet Flip Cover $13 at Amazon Olixar offers a classically-designed folio wallet case that offers two card slots and an elegant design that doesn't include a cash pocket. The front cover folds up to work as a kickstand, and it's made with PU leather to keep the price down. Get colorful Vofolen Wallet Case $9 at Amazon This hard-shell wallet case lets you hide cards and cash in the back, though much less conspicuously than folio cases. It comes in seven colors, from brighter pinks and reds to softer purple and navy blue. Detachable wallet Ghostek Exec $30 at Amazon This is one of the more unique wallet cases you can buy today since the card pouch on the back detaches so you can still use wireless charging. The silver is understated, but there's a popping white/pink model if you prefer a bolder look. Hidden door Goospery Galaxy S20 Wallet Case $15 at Amazon Goospery makes wallet cases in several styles, but I must confess this one is my favorites. Magnets keep this back panel secure and seamless to help keep your cards hidden, and you can use a credit card to turn it into an easy kickstand. Slide away Spigen Slim Armor CS $16 at Amazon Spigen's wallet case may be thicker than most of its portfolio, but for those who take tons of photos or prefer not to be as obvious that the phone is their wallet, the Slim Armor is a reliable option. Everyone loves a snap back Venoro Shockproof Flip Wallet Case $14 at Amazon Most wallet cases fold over to protect the display, but not Venoro. All your cards are stored on the back of the case and held closed with two snaps. This is a better option if you're not a fan of the folio style cases. Let's kick it CoverON Kickstand Card Holder $10 at Amazon This card-carrying case likes to fly under the radar by looking like a built-in kickstand case instead. You'll only be able to hold two credit cards or maybe one card and a little cash, but that's enough for the essentials. A quality budget option QLTYPRI PU Leather Simple Wallet Case $11 at Amazon This is a great low-budget case, made of faux leather and available in black or brown. It features three card slots, including a see-through slot perfect for IDs, and a cash pocket.

What are the best wallet cases for the Galaxy S20?

Wallet cases are, in my opinion, among the best accessories you can buy for your new phone. You'll love the convenience of keeping your cards, cash, and phone all in one place, along with the kickstand function that most provide for watching media hands-free.

Our top pick is the Snakehive Vintage Wallet, an elegantly-designed case from a brand we trust. Snakehive's leather cases are exceptional and I'm a huge fan of the color choices here. The teal in particular looks smashing, but the brown and forest green are stellar, too, and the wallet here can hold a good amount of cards and cash.

If you prefer your wallet cases on the more subtle side, the Vofolen Wallet Cover takes a small edge over the Spigen because the hinged card slot cover allows it to double as a kickstand. It also comes in purple, because I will always advocate for cases coming in colors other than black.

The Galaxy S20 is a great phone and you're going to want a case for it. There are wallet cases, but also we have a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases if you find the wallet case isn't for you.