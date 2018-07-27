See at Amazon

If you leave your phone at home often — say, if you only take your smartwatch out for a jog — having a backup way to get back in your house is important. A physical key is always a good backup, but a PIN may be more convenient. If that sounds like something that's important, Schlage has the perfect smart lock for you. You can lock and unlock your door with Alexa (with a hub, sold separately), or lock and unlock it from anywhere in the world with a smartphone app. The touchscreen is fingerprint resistant, so you won't give away the PIN you use to unlock the door. The lock runs off of four AA batteries, so you don't need to mess with the wiring in your home. Finally, you can set up alerts to tell if someone is trying to tamper with the lock or force their way inside.

Schlage's Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt is available in aged bronze, bright chrome, matte black or satin nickel between $176 and $183.