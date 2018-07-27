Making your home smarter seems to be all the rage these days. There are smart speakers, smart TVs and other accessories to let you control your life with your voice. One of the most noticeable improvements in a home can be from installing smart locks, so you never have to fish a key out again.
These are the best smart locks that support Amazon Alexa!
August Smart Lock, 3rd Generation
One of the highest rated choices comes courtesy of August. Its 3rd Generation Smart Lock looks the part of a standard deadbolt, provided you have a single-cylinder deadbolt; other designs unfortunately aren't compatible. You can lock and unlock the door with an Alexa command, or the door will automatically unlock as your approach it with your smartphone. You can automatically create guest "keys" for friends' phones, with a set expiration date. This makes the August Smart Lock an ideal choice for anyone who owns an Airbnb, or if you need to let a friend in so they can check on your pets. Installation is easy: you just need ten minutes and a screwdriver.
August's 3rd Generation Smart Lock is available in silver for $129 or dark gray for $137.
Schlage Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt
If you leave your phone at home often — say, if you only take your smartwatch out for a jog — having a backup way to get back in your house is important. A physical key is always a good backup, but a PIN may be more convenient. If that sounds like something that's important, Schlage has the perfect smart lock for you. You can lock and unlock your door with Alexa (with a hub, sold separately), or lock and unlock it from anywhere in the world with a smartphone app. The touchscreen is fingerprint resistant, so you won't give away the PIN you use to unlock the door. The lock runs off of four AA batteries, so you don't need to mess with the wiring in your home. Finally, you can set up alerts to tell if someone is trying to tamper with the lock or force their way inside.
Schlage's Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt is available in aged bronze, bright chrome, matte black or satin nickel between $176 and $183.
Yale Assure Lock
Another great option for those that want to enter a PIN comes from Yale. Its Asure Lock works perfectly with Alexa — with an additional purchase of a hub — and you can manage the lock from anywhere in the world with a smartphone app. The lock can remember 250 unique PIN codes, so you can assign codes to guests without worrying that they have your master PIN. You can also lock every code out of the lock at once, in case something goes wrong. The lock operates on four AA batteries, and users note this was enough to power the lock for at least a year. There are two physical keys included if you need them as well, and installation just takes a few minutes and a screwdriver.
The Yale Assure Lock is available in bronze, brass and nickel between $175 and $200.
Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolt
A more traditional — read: non-touchscreen — option is the Kwikset SmartCode deadbolt. Because it uses regular buttons, there's less of a chance of someone guessing your PIN because of leftover fingerprints. As with the other options, you can control this lock with your voice with Alexa, provided you purchase a hub. You can use up to 30 codes for the door, so you can give out guest codes without worrying about master access. If you forget to lock the door, it will automatically lock itself after thirty seconds. The lock operates on four AA batteries, though these are not included. Installation takes only a few minutes and a screwdriver.
Kwikset's SmartCode Deadbolt is available in brass, nickel and bronze between $144 and $156.
Kevo Convert
If you can't replace your entire lock because you're renting your apartment or house, Kevo has the next best thing for you. The exterior lock stays the same, so your landlord can still access your space. But the interior lock can be switched out, so the whole system becomes smart. Pairing the lock with your smartphone will mean it will automatically unlock in Bluetooth range, and you can set it up to automatically lock after 30 seconds. If you purchase the Kevo Connected Hub, you'll be able to operate the lock with Alexa, or control the lock from anywhere in the world. You can also send eKeys to your guests' smartphones, or lock any guest out remotely.
The Kevo Convert is available in bronze or nickel for $120.
