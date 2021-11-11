Best smart locks for Amazon Alexa Android Central 2021

There are plenty of Alexa-enabled devices out there today, and making your home smarter and more secure is easier than ever with Amazon Alexa smart locks. One of the most significant conveniences in a home can come from installing a smart lock, so you never have to fish a key out again, and you can also manage guests easier. These are the best smart locks that support Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, although our favorite is the August Smart Lock Pro, which is stylish, easy to install, and works with most smart homes.

The Smart Lock Pro is a stylish lock that works with most existing deadbolts, meaning you don't need to replace your keys to use it. Instead, you can lock and unlock the door with an Alexa command, or the door can automatically unlock as you approach it with your smartphone. It supports smart home standards like Z-Wave Plus and Apple's HomeKit and includes a Connect bridge that allows it to work over Wi-Fi. That included bridge is key to this pick's value, as many other connected smart locks require you to purchase a hub separately. We also like the 24/7 activity feed, so you can see when your door and lock have been in use, as well as the ability to grant keyless access to anyone you wish. This lock talks with Alexa to let you know when you need to replace its batteries, which can be set up for automatic reorder on Amazon.com. The only real complaint we've heard with this device is that the auto-lock feature can be a bit finicky at times, often engaging when an owner is merely heading out to the curb to take out the trash or even if the door isn't completely closed. It also requires a separate bridge to work with Alexa. Pros: Sleek, modern styling

Available with Wi-Fi bridge

Door Sense lets you know the door is securely closed

24/7 activity feed

Works with existing lock and keys Cons: Does require a bridge to work with Alexa

Auto unlock feature can be finicky

The look may clash with some homes/doors

Best overall August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) Modern chic This modern smart lock is a great addition to any door with an included Wi-Fi bridge and an easy setup. $159 at Amazon

$231 at Walmart

Best value: August Smart Lock

The standard Smart Lock doesn't support HomeKit, even when attached to an August Connect (which isn't included). However, it works just fine with Alexa for considerably less than the Pro. You can create guest "keys" for friends' phones with a set expiration date, making it an ideal choice for Airbnb hosts or anyone who doesn't want to give out a physical key. Like its more expensive sibling, this smart lock works with your existing lock and keys, so you don't have to replace them, and it also features Door Sense technology to let you know if your door is open or closed. Best of all, it will lock automatically when you leave and unlock when you arrive back home. Just be careful — if multiple users are coming in and out of the home, you could get locked out if you don't have your smartphone with you. Some users have also noted that the mechanism can be pretty loud, so don't count on this to cover for you when you sneak in late. Pros: More affordable than the Pro

Door Sense technology

Easy to create and share guest keys

24/7 activity feed Cons: August Connect bridge not included

Auto-lock can be tricky with multiple users

Locking mechanism can be quite loud

Best value August Smart Lock - Keyless Home Entry Smart, yet simple The August Smart Lock gives you many of the Pro model features at nearly half the cost. $127 at Amazon

From $127 at Walmart

Best for smart home: Schlage Connect Deadbolt

If you leave your phone at home, having a backup way to get in is essential. A physical key is always smart, but a PIN may be more convenient. With Schlage Connect, you can lock and unlock your door with Alexa (with a hub, sold separately) and even share up to 30 access codes with friends, family, house cleaners, dog walkers, neighbors, and others. The touchscreen is fingerprint-resistant so that you won't give away your PIN. This model works with the Amazon Key service so you can unlock your door from virtually anywhere as well as see a live view, clips of who has come and gone, and even opt-in for in-home deliveries if you're a Prime member. It is also Zigbee-certified to work with Zigbee home automation systems. The device is simple to install using just a screwdriver and the Snap 'n Stay technology that snaps the deadbolt right onto the door, along with a universal latch that slides into place without the need for tools or manual adjustments. Schlage is known for its hardware prowess, and this device is no exception. Pros: Matte touchscreen hides fingerprints

Easy access without keys or phone

Compatible with Zigbee, Amazon Key Cons: Expensive

No built-in alarm

Best for smart home integration Schlage Connect Deadbolt Ultra connected If you're looking for a reliable, trustworthy smart lock solution that is not too complicated, this device has your back. $200 at Amazon

$199 at Home Depot

Most futuristic: Lockly Secure Pro Deadbolt

This unique smart lock offers extra security by scrambling the buttons each time the screen turns on. You won't be able to rely on muscle memory to input your code, but that also prevents would-be thieves from easily determining which numbers to press. A fingerprint reader on the unit's side can remember up to 99 unique prints. With all these fancy features, this lock makes you feel like a spy. Lockly's app is intuitive and easy to navigate, and you'll have no problem sharing access with guests, adding approved fingerprints, or checking on the device's battery status. It's nice to know that the Wi-Fi hub is included with purchase, and you don't have to worry about ordering one separately. As much as we love this smart lock, there are a few downsides to it. For one, it's one of the more expensive options we've come across. Also, the touchscreen smudges easily, and it doesn't get very bright, which can make inputting your code tricky in direct sunlight. Pros: Dynamically changing keypad

Fingerprint reader

Wi-Fi hub included

Stores access history Cons: One of the more expensive options

Touchscreen can get smudgy

Cannot increase touchscreen brightness

Most futuristic Lockly Secure Pro Keyless Entry Smart Door Lock Fingerprint reader With a dynamically changing keypad and fingerprint reader, this might be the smartest door lock we've come across. From $263 at Amazon

$280 at Best Buy

Tried and true: Yale Assure Lock

When you picture a traditional smart door lock, the Yale Assure is probably what you have in mind. It works perfectly with Alexa — with the additional purchase of a hub — and you can manage the lock anywhere. It can remember 250 unique PIN codes, so you can assign codes to guests without giving out our master PIN. You can also lock every code out of the system at once just in case something goes wrong. There are two physical keys included if you need them, and installation only takes a few minutes and a screwdriver. This lock is also equipped to work with the Amazon Key service. This model comes with just the lock, but you can purchase bundles with various door handles in different styles and colors if you prefer to update your whole hardware setup. This lock is weather resistant and comes with two physical backup keys should you forget your code or something goes amiss. Perhaps best of all is that this device is quiet, unlike many other locks on this list. Pros: Stores up to 250 unique pin codes

Simple tap to lock

Comes with two physical backup keys

Quiet, motorized deadbolt Cons: Requires a separate hub

Auto-lock only works from outside

Modern day classic: Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

This lock has a lot in common with the Yale version above but sports a more practical, Spartan look. It's available in four traditional colors, including bronze, chrome, and nickel, but in my opinion, matte black is the best-looking option. The lock features built-in Wi-Fi, so it doesn't require a hub. Its surface is resistant to fingerprints so that it won't give away your passcode pattern. It also works with the Amazon Key program to pair it with connected cameras to see who is coming and going and grant access to trusted visitors and vendors. Unfortunately, while it does support these features, you can't get it to unlock automatically with your device based on your proximity to the door. Amazon is currently offering a bundle paired with an Echo Dot, so if you don't currently have an Alexa-enabled device, or if you're looking to pick up an extra, this could be a good value for you. Pros: Works with Key by Amazon

No hub required

Smudge-free keypad

Available in a bundle with Echo Dot Cons: Pricey

No auto-unlocking feature

Modern day classic Schlage Encode Deadbolt Smart Lock Hub free The Schlage Encode sets up quickly, works without a hub, and supports Amazon's Key program to allow access to trusted visitors. $240 at Amazon

$290 at Walmart

Best hybrid lock: Kwikset Kevo Convert

Like the August locks, the Kevo Convert only replaces your interior lock, meaning you don't have to replace your keys, making it perfect for rental homes. It automatically unlocks when you approach it, and it can automatically lock after 30 seconds. If you purchase the Kevo Connected Hub, you'll be able to operate the lock with Alexa, too. You can get notifications when guests access the door, and you can set it up with the Kevo 2 smart lock for no-touch open-door entry. You can also send eKeys to your guests' smartphones or lock any guest out remotely. While this model does not work with the Amazon Key service, Kwikset offers a version of the Kevo Convert and several other compatible models. Unlike other options, the Kevo Convert can work with deadbolts from Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, or Schlage, making it an even more versatile option. Pros: Easily converts dumb locks to smart ones

Works with Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, or Schlage deadbolts

Very affordable

No-touch to open compatibility Cons: Requires a hub to work with Alexa

Need a Kevo 2 smart lock for no-touch open feature

Need smartphone to unlock it