Best Sci-Fi Games to Play on PS4, PS5 Because You Can't Play Cyberpunk Android Central 2020
Not everyone can get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, and even if you do, you might not be able to play it. Large groups of people are willing to wait for the next-gen patch to come out for new consoles before playing this highly anticipated game. With all the issues currently plaguing consoles and even players on PC, it's completely understandable. If you're one of these people, there are some great sci-fi games to pay while you wait.
- Awake From The Vault: Fallout 76
- Protect The Metro: Metro: Exodus
- Near-Future London: Watch Dogs: Legion
- Espionage Action: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Immersive Thriller: Prey
- Cyberpunk Ninja: Ghostrunner
- A Fun Adventure: The Outer Worlds
Awake From The Vault: Fallout 76Staff Pick
Fallout 76 isn't the same game it first was at launch. With the continued support and fantastic content updates, this title is well worth putting time into. This isn't a cyberpunk game, but it's an open-world RPG — just in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting instead.
Protect The Metro: Metro: Exodus
Metro Exodus is the third entry into the Metro franchise, semi-open world games that pit your survival skills against a radioactive and hostile Russia. This is a fantastic first-person shooter with an intricately built world and characters. This may be as flashy-looking as Cyberpunk 2077, but it's still a great title filled with immersion, tense situations, and lots of looting.
Near-Future London: Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion is the most recent entry in the franchise created by Ubisoft and is the closest to Cyberpunk 2077 you can get right now. It's set in a near-future London controlled by criminal organizations, corrupt officials, and other sinister people. Put your hacking skills to the test and recruit yourself a specialized team to help DedSec retake London.
Espionage Action: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex can be considered one of the best cyberpunk games to have been created. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is one of the best titles in the series, blending intense combat with fantastic stealth elements in a beautiful futuristic world.
Immersive Thriller: Prey
Prey is a unique immersive title created by Arkane Studios, the same studio that also works on the Dishonored series. Set on a space station called Talos I, you set out to discover what has gone horribly wrong. Work on your junk-gathering skills while solving puzzles and fighting fake coffee cups.
Cyberpunk Ninja: Ghostrunner
Ghostrunner is a new indie title that puts your timing skills to the test. If you enjoyed the game Superhot, you'll definitely enjoy Ghostrunner. A killer cyberpunk setting combined with wicked combat makes this game a must-play for anyone waiting to play Cyberpunk 2077.
A Fun Adventure: The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds is a brand new title from Obsidian Entertainment that is basically Fallout, without actually being Fallout. Create your character and set out across the galaxy to save Halcyon from corporate greed, battle factions fighting for power, or help it all burn down to the ground.
Filling the time while you wait to play Cyberpunk 2077
We understand if you want to wait to play Cyberpunk 2077, but hopefully, many of these titles above can help you fill in the time between now and when you can finally play it. Fallout 76 takes the top spot in this article with its almost on-par gameplay with Cyberpunk 2077, along with the impressive continued support and additional content added since launch.
If you're not much of a Fallout fan, The Outer Worlds is another title that will tide you over for a good length of time while also providing a wonderful open-world sci-fi experience. If you are really looking for a cyberpunk-styled game, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is essential. Ghostrunner is another Cyberpunk title that will put your reflexes to the test if something challenging is more of your taste.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.
Here are all the games you can play on Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!
All these games support cross-buy for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest platform. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.