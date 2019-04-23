Everyone knows Samsung for their Galaxy S line of smartphones, the latest being the highly praised Galaxy S10 line of devices. That's not all Samsung has been known for in the smart device space, however. The Korean hardware juggernaut has also made a slew of tablets alongside their smartphone line. Here is a collection of some of the best of Samsung's Galaxy Tab line.

Why are there so few great Android-powered tablets?

There are many reasons as to why it's nigh-impossible to find great Android-powered tablets on the market. Some may point to the continued dominance of Apple's iPad and the seamless nature of how Apple manages its iOS ecosystem. Others may point to the sensation that is the Microsoft Surface line of products helping to further introduce the 2-in-1 form factor for tablet computers. Google hasn't helped things for their tablet OS, going as far as to create the Google Pixel line of notebooks and tablets for its Chrome OS, which in some ironic twist, is able to run Android apps from Google Play. Third party support is also lacking on tablet Android. There are a significant number of applications that are still incompatible with the tablet version of the OS, which can hurt the experience.

That being said, Samsung is still one of the few companies that are investing in the Android tablet scene, and have been the flag bearer for Android-powered tablets, especially with its Galaxy Tab S line of tablets, including the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S5e.

If we're making some suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab line of tablets have something for everybody, it all comes down to your preference. If you're a fan of getting the new hotness, the Galaxy Tab S5e will be your best bet. Although, specwise, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S4, our recommendation for those who want the best of the best in Android-powered Samsung tablets, it is still a serviceable daily driver for those who need a productivity friendly tablet.

If you're looking for a family friendly tablet without wrecking your wallet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" is an amazing entry-level tablet that can do the basics. Things such as media consumption from YouTube and other video streaming applications, as well as light family-friendly gaming and daily web browsing is what this tablet is made for, something you and your family will appreciate everyday.

