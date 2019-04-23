Everyone knows Samsung for their Galaxy S line of smartphones, the latest being the highly praised Galaxy S10 line of devices. That's not all Samsung has been known for in the smart device space, however. The Korean hardware juggernaut has also made a slew of tablets alongside their smartphone line. Here is a collection of some of the best of Samsung's Galaxy Tab line.
The new hotness
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GBStaff Pick
The Galaxy Tab S5e isn't an upgrade to the Tab S4, with Samsung instead going the route of 'affordable premium.' Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, and 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S5e has the same 10.5-inch OLED screen as its predecessor, but the most impressive part is the fact that it's lighter and thinner than the Tab S4. It's Samsung's lightest and thinnest tablet yet.
Best of the best
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is Samsung's high-end productivity tablet that claims to have PC power with tablet mobility. Powered by the Snapdragon 835, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S4 comes equipped with four Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, the ability to use your tablet as a PC with Samsung DeX, as well as the Google Assistant built-in and a 7300 mAh battery with Fast Charging technology. The S Pen also comes packed in the device, so it's truly worth the experience, especially when purchased with the keyboard cover.
Media Centric
Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen 10.1"
The Galaxy Tab A is positioned as the device to take all of your digital entertainment with you on the go. With its affordable price, a 12-hour battery and the included S Pen, the Galaxy Tab A is a perfect budget tablet for those long road trips where you need to be entertained.
(Not Just) For the Children
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6"
The Samsung Galaxy Tab E, the entry-level device of the Galaxy Tab line, is built for the essentials. Checking email and social media, listening to your favorite songs, Netflix and Hulu binges, quick photo snaps, you name it, you can do it on this device. You can get it in either 16 or 32GB options, but it does come with a microSD card slot, which allows for expandable memory of up to 400GB.
Still fantastic
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo, the Galaxy Tab S3 is still a serviceable high-end tablet if you don't want to invest in the Galaxy Tab S4, while still experiencing one of the best that Samsung has to offer. The Tab S3 comes with 9.7-inch super AMOLED display with HDR video support. The battery is also smaller than the Tab S4 at 6,000 mAh, but still lasts all day with moderate usage.
Why are there so few great Android-powered tablets?
There are many reasons as to why it's nigh-impossible to find great Android-powered tablets on the market. Some may point to the continued dominance of Apple's iPad and the seamless nature of how Apple manages its iOS ecosystem. Others may point to the sensation that is the Microsoft Surface line of products helping to further introduce the 2-in-1 form factor for tablet computers. Google hasn't helped things for their tablet OS, going as far as to create the Google Pixel line of notebooks and tablets for its Chrome OS, which in some ironic twist, is able to run Android apps from Google Play. Third party support is also lacking on tablet Android. There are a significant number of applications that are still incompatible with the tablet version of the OS, which can hurt the experience.
That being said, Samsung is still one of the few companies that are investing in the Android tablet scene, and have been the flag bearer for Android-powered tablets, especially with its Galaxy Tab S line of tablets, including the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S5e.
If we're making some suggestions...
The Samsung Galaxy Tab line of tablets have something for everybody, it all comes down to your preference. If you're a fan of getting the new hotness, the Galaxy Tab S5e will be your best bet. Although, specwise, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S4, our recommendation for those who want the best of the best in Android-powered Samsung tablets, it is still a serviceable daily driver for those who need a productivity friendly tablet.
If you're looking for a family friendly tablet without wrecking your wallet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" is an amazing entry-level tablet that can do the basics. Things such as media consumption from YouTube and other video streaming applications, as well as light family-friendly gaming and daily web browsing is what this tablet is made for, something you and your family will appreciate everyday.
