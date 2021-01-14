At its January Unpacked event, Samsung just unveiled the all-new Galaxy S21 models. We're here to let you know the best place to pick one up if you want to be among the first to get your hands on one and make a saving.

We've been used to Samsung releasing three S series phones a year for a little while now. Back in 2019, we saw the release of the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+, with 2020 giving us the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The 2021 lineup follows that trend with Samsung unveiling the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones.

Though the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices were only just announced, there are a whole bunch of deals already available at the pre-order stage so you can save money while also pocketing the latest flagship device on the market.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21 operates as the entry-level model with the most affordable price and smallest screen of the bunch at 6.2 inches. It also features a more lightweight build with a plastic back, though it's designed to look a lot like the glass of its larger counterparts.

It's still rocking flagship specs with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras (12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto), 10MP front-facing camera, a Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S21+ Deals

Take a step up to the Galaxy S21+ and you'll find the same internal specs as its smaller counterpart in a larger form factor plus more premium glass-backed design. Being physically bigger, it's able to pack in a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and slightly larger battery in there. If those are things that appeal to you, it's a $200 price differential compared to the S21.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Deals

The specs really ratchet up with the top-of-the-line with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Rather than the flat FHD+ displays of the other S21 models, it moves up to a curved 6.8-inch Edge WQHD+ at 515ppi. In addition to the screen improvements, it's also the best model to choose when it comes to cameras. The selfie cam is boosted to 40MP and there's a quad camera setup on the back — 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses for 100X Space Zoom plus a laser AF sensor..

Internally, the S21 Ultra retains the same Snapdragon 888 processor but benefits from 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on your choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB capacity options.

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup

Not sure which model is the right device for you? Take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S21 coverage for all you need to know about the latest devices. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best Android phone for all of our favorite flagship and budget options.

