The Galaxy S20 is not a subtle phone. It is a powerhouse, and it's here to make its mark. You had to know Samsung wasn't going to disappoint with its flagship phone, but like every generation before it the one downfall is that all of the S20 models are rather expensive. Read our reviews covering the Galaxy S20 , the S20 Ultra , and the S20 Plus . Despite many similarities, the phones do have things that make them unique. Once you have decided on the one you want, come back here. We will have all of the best deals for you so you can see exactly how to cut into those exorbitant prices.

Verizon already instantly takes $150 off the price. If you're switching to Verizon, you can get another $150 in the form of a gift card. Save another $550 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, you get a free Amazon smart plug and Echo Dot with the purchase.

These are beautiful phones, and it'd be a real shame if the high price was the only thing keeping you from picking one up. That'd be understandable, though. It's not pocket change when the base Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000, the S20 Plus jumps to $1,200, and the top-tier Ultra goes for $1,400. And that's just at the basic level. Add things like more storage and the price just keeps climbing.

Luckily, the popularity of these phones means carriers and retailers are very eager to have your business. You'll find quite a number of different and unique ways to save here, whether it's through trade-in programs or extra incentives like free add-ons. We've rounded up all the best savings and will continue to update this page as we find more deals.

Best Galaxy S20 Unlocked Deals

We're breaking this post down into unlocked deals and carrier deals. The carrier deals will honestly be a lot more varied because carriers have a lot of built-in systems like trade-in programs, promotional codes, and things like that to provide you with discounts. However, sticking with a carrier also usually means monthly bills, long-term commitments, and more. If you just want to pay upfront and get the phone all to yourself, unlocked is the way to go. These are the best unlocked deals we can find.

Best Galaxy S20 Carrier Deals

Sure, you usually have to sign up for a commitment up to 24 months, but depending on the carrier you go with you stand to save a lot of money over that time. If you're a long-term thinker, take advantage of what the carriers are offering and feel good about the deal you got.

Galaxy S20 Price Tracking

The S20 is not exactly difficult to follow. The phone is everywhere. As Samsung's flagship and one of the most popular phones around, every carrier and retailer wants you to know where to go. The trick to tracking prices is really how do you compare all the different little incentives these companies have? What's better, $1,000 as a promo credit over the course of 24 months or $700 off right now with a trade-in? Are you even eligible for the trade-in? Do you want it unlocked instead, and are you willing to pay a lot more upfront for that? What sort of deals can you expect in that case?

So, frankly, we try not to assign too much value to these different deals. They are all good in one way or the other, and there will be some that speak more to your situation than others. We keep an eye on the deals as they arise and drop them all in here for you to decide. The great thing about the Galaxy S20 being so popular is that deals are not rare at the moment. Pick your favorite carrier, make a switch to a new one, or abandon the multi-month commitment altogether with an Unlocked phone. The choice is yours.

Galaxy S20 vs. S20 Plus vs. S20 Ultra: Which one should you buy?

Everyone looking at the S20 lineup asks this question. You have to, right? Unless you plan to buy all three, and who needs that many phones? We've definitely asked this question ourself. Check out how the S20 stacks up to the S20 Plus and how the S20 Plus stacks up to the Ultra. Decide for yourself based on the features.

The regular Galaxy S20 is probably your best bet if you're really more interested in a simple device that will treat you right, and it is one of our favorite phones. It's the best one for one-handed use since it is the smallest of the available options. However, that also means it has the smallest battery. On the plus side, it means the S20 is considerably cheaper. At a minimum you're going to be paying $200 less for a lot of the same features of the S20 Plus or Ultra. It even has the same cameras, so you can still get quality photos and videos with this option.

The S20 Plus of course adds a 12% larger battery and a much larger display. It can also give you more storage than the basic 128GB on the Galaxy S20. The Ultra offers another bump in battery and screen size, but it also has a bump in price. The Ultra also has some extra stuff like more zoom capabilities on the camera, support for 45W wired charging versus 25W, and more. Read more about it in our review.