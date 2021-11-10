Role-playing games are wonderful, story-driven experiences that complement the mobile gaming experience nicely. Despite the relatively tiny mobile screens we're used to (yes, 5.7 inches is still small by gaming standards), RPGs allow us to get lost in fanciful worlds for a while. In the case of some games, especially those ported over from PC, that "while" could be 20, 30 hours, or even more! This makes the best RPGs worth their price in the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, like most game genres, there are some mobile duds. We've hand-picked the best of the best to save you the trouble of digging. If you're looking for more than just RPGs, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Android games out there! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Adventure Quest 3D

Adventure Quest 3D was originally released for PC in 2016, but thanks to positive community response and consistent developer support (the most recent update dropped in June 2021), the game is still going strong and has expanded to Mac and mobile platforms. Featuring full crossplay between PC, Mac, Android, and iOS users, Adventure Quest 3D is a traditional MMO RPG packed with loads of different character classes, all sorts of weapons and armor for you to unlock, NPCs galore, and, of course, enemies and bosses for you to take down. The social aspect of the game is one of the key selling points and the user base is still surprisingly strong considering how long the game has been out. The graphics are a bit dated and even a little goofy at times, but it's not enough to take away from the overall experience. If anything, the look adds to the atmosphere since Adventure Quest 3D doesn't take itself too seriously with loads of jokes, funny dialogue, and quirky NPCs. The character customization and cosmetic facets of the game are also excellent, with nearly every item affecting the look of your character. You begin with four starter classes available to you, like Warrior, Rogue, and Healer, but you can unlock additional classes further down the line to keep things interesting. It's free to play, so give it a shot and see if you like it!

AnimA

AnimA is a Diablo clone for Android, even down to the fonts used, but I'm here for it. This game pays homage to Blizzard's classic ARPGs. It has a dark, foreboding atmosphere, a fun loot grind, and plenty of enemies to hack-and-slash to death. This is a free-to-play game with microtransactions, but it seems to be similar to Path of Exile, where you can still play through the game on your own terms. Overall, the monetization isn't too egregious, and the developers just let you enjoy the game. So give AnimA a try if you're into ARPGs and need something new to play. It's a great time while you wait for Diablo Immortal to arrive.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time & Space is the brainchild of some of the most respected names in JRPG history. A collaboration between writer Masato Kato and composer Yasunori Mitsuda, both of whom have lent their talents to legendary titles like Chrono Trigger and Xenogears, Another Eden is almost unique in this list as it was originally created for mobile as opposed to being a port. As you might expect thanks to both the title and writer behind this game, Another Eden deals heavily with time travel and has a fairly traditional JRPG plot. The story centers on characters Aldo and Feinne, a brother/sister duo from a small village who have their lives turned upside down by the appearance of the Beast King. Feinne, who bears a strange and coveted power, is kidnapped by the Beast King and Aldo must try to rescue her and the entire rest of the world in the process. Gameplay is a side-scrolling experience that occasionally breaks out into a 3D view with turn-based battles befitting the genre. The art design is charming and colorful with some particularly good over-the-top boss designs. There are over 60 chapters to play through and the game is still being updated as we speak. The most recent update was in April 2021, which is pretty amazing when you consider that Another Eden was originally released in 2016. However, if you want to access the full roster of playable characters, you'll have to interact with Another Eden's gacha system. This free-to-play title includes in-app purchases in the form of Chronos Stones, which allow you faster access to spin the proverbial wheel-of-fortune to get characters you want. You can also earn Chronos Stones just by playing the game, but of course, it takes longer to earn enough crystals to gamble them away again. All told, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is pretty stellar for a free-to-play, massive mobile JRPG. It's definitely worth a shot if you're looking for that next big game to dive into!

Arcane Quest 3

Arcane Quest 3 is a mobile RPG game for fans of classic tabletop games. It's a turn-based RPG that mixes adventure, role-playing, and strategy elements to tell an epic story of revenge and redemption. You create your adventurer from your choice of 10 unique classes as you battle hordes of orcs and other undead enemies to restore the honor of your guild and save your people. On top of the main storyline, there are real-time multiplayer quests so you can team up with your friends and other players from around the world and unlock fantastic rewards. There's also a quest editor that lets you create, publish, and share your custom-made quests, as well as options to play quests created by other players. There are hours of gameplay to be had, which are sure to please the hardcore RPG gamer, all without implementing a pay-to-win mechanic.

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn

If you're a D&D fan, then you'll want the Baldur's Gate games on your phone ASAP. They use a modified version of the Advanced Dungeons and Dragons 2nd Edition rules and the original Baldur's Gate was credited with the computer RPG renaissance in 1998. These are your classic fantasy games, where you start off knowing only the walls of the castle in which you were born but are thrust into a war-torn world under mysterious circumstances. Venture off and take on mythical creatures, as well as real ones like rats. If you like a good old-fashioned romp around a medieval realm, clearing dungeons and slaying beasts, all while creating potions and bettering your character, then the Baldur's Gate games should be right up your alley. Given the smaller text and menu controls, this game should ideally be played on a tablet, but you might be able to get by if you've got a larger flagship phone. Once you're done with the enhanced version of the original game we've linked below, check out the sequel Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn. You won't be disappointed.

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga is a pretty awesome Norse fantasy tactical RPG that reminds me a lot of Fire Emblem. I only got a chance to play a little bit of the first game, but I hear nothing but good things about the trilogy. Unfortunately for Android users, only the first two games are available on the Play Store. Still, those are two games worth your time. The art style is simply stunning, with excellent character design and gorgeous vistas. The gameplay itself is fairly intense, requiring a lot of strategy in how you form your party, place your units, and engage with your enemies. The Banner Saga features plenty of characters to interact and develop relationships with. Your choices matter here, so be careful in how you approach things. I highly recommend both The Banner Saga and The Banner Saga 2. Yes, they're $10 each, but if you're a fan of tactical RPGs, then you should give them a try.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an award-winning JRPG that offers one of the most complete mobile RPG experiences you'll play in 2020 — and that's complete in the sense that there are no in-app purchases or paid DLC to worry about. Hallelujah! Everything about this game is polished and complete, and it starts with a robust overworld that's filled with hidden dungeons to explore, epic bosses to take down, and other surprises along the way. The turn-based combat is inspired by all the favorites you remember from the JRPG genre and is a real treat even for a casual fan like myself. Along with the dense and sprawling world to explore that's teeming with enemies to do battle with, there are also deep crafting elements for upgrading your team's weapons, armors, and magical jewelry. An RPG is only as good as its story and characters, and given that this game is based on a graphic novel of the same name, we're given fully developed characters and a compelling story. The main character of the story is a young girl named Gully who is on a quest to find her father, Aramus, a renowned hero who left behind powerful gauntlets before mysteriously disappearing — gauntlets that his daughter now makes use of in her own epic adventure. Gully is joined by a supporting cast that includes Knowlan the wise old mage who always travels with Calibretto, an ancient war golem built for battle that developed his own sentience and emotions. This game is definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of either Battle Chasers or simply looking for a new JRPG to dive into.

Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is another legendary RPG developed by Square Enix that's been celebrated for its fantastic storytelling and gorgeous 16-bit graphics, and it still holds up as one of the best video games of all time. The game and gameplay itself have been preserved here while upgrading some of the visuals and sound in the port over to Android. Admittedly, this is going to be a bit jarring for hardcore fans of the game; this is not an emulated SNES ROM but rather a standalone game that's been optimized for mobile gaming, with touch controls set by default and support for Bluetooth controllers. You're also now able to play this game offline, making it a great travel companion for a long plane ride. If you've never played Chrono Trigger before, this game is absolutely worth your time and money. It's a game full of mystery, adventure, and action with a riveting story that is just so satisfying.

Crashlands

Butterscotch Shenanigans makes some quirky and hilarious games, and Crashlands is no exception. In what might be the funniest mobile RPG to date, you play as Flux Dabes, a space trucker who's forced to crash-land (get it?) on an alien planet thanks to an alien jerk named Hewgodooko. As you try to survive on this strange planet, you must craft your way through repairing your ship, building bases, taming wildlife to be your pets, and fighting the locals while crafting weapons and items from their corpses (it sounds morbid, but it's great). This is an award-winning RPG that most of you have been sleeping on. If you haven't checked it out yet, what exactly are you waiting for?

Eternium

Claiming to be the first RPG truly designed for touch controls, Eternium is an excellent fantasy RPG that does feel great to play. The controls are smooth and make sense to the mobile experience and the gameplay is fun and immersive. You and your party are off on a quest to prevent Ragadam from taking over the world and ultimately destroying it, all the while battling skeletons and demons, collecting loot, crafting items and weapons, and casting spells to get the job done. The spell-casting controls are particularly cool since you have to draw symbols on your screen to summon different spells. If you're looking for an RPG experience similar to dungeon crawlers like Diablo that was truly meant for mobile, then indulge in Eternium.

Evoland 2

Evoland isn't the most original game of all time. It borrows elements from the Legend of Zelda, Diablo, and Final Fantasy to create a classic RPG adventure that might be a bit of a knock-off, but is as fun as any of the originals. However, there's a damn good reason it pilfers from the classics. It offers a meta-narrative that explores the evolution of RPG video games, starting you off with monochrome graphics and a 2D character. As you progress, you unlock new technologies and new graphics until you reach the modern, 3D/HD age. Your journey is punctuated by references to classic RPGs and movies, so keep a sharp eye out and enjoy the easter eggs thrown in as you battle and loot and level up. For the sequel, the scope of gameplay was expanded to include a broader look at the history of video games, blending in different genres as you embark on a new adventure. If you love RPGs, no matter when they were made, then you'll love Evoland and the sequel Evoland 2.

Final Fantasy

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact sort of came out of nowhere. It's an action RPG with fantastic elemental combat and a fun party system. You'll need to switch characters, choosing from an impressive roster, often to have the best outcomes in battle. It takes obvious cues from Breath of the Wild with an "anime" twist. The open world is beautiful and filled with things to do, resources to find, and monsters to slay. I'd say the biggest downfall of Genshin Impact is monetization. It uses gacha mechanics to get you to spend more on additional characters, new weapons, and more. Even with the game getting very grindy in the endgame, it's still worth playing just to experience the beautiful world and characters.

Icewind Dale

Continuing the trend of classic RPGs, Icewind Dale deserves a shoutout. While perhaps not as memorable as Baldur's Gate or Neverwinter Nights, I still have fond memories of Icewind Dale "back in the day." Thanks once again to Beamdog, it has seen new life on Android. Much like the other Enhanced Edition ports, Icewind Dale has received some upgrades to make it more palatable to modern audiences. It's optimized for large tablet screens, but it's playable on a big phone. There are many bug fixes and improvements versus the original, and it sports cross-platform multiplayer for epic adventuring with friends. Many RPGs tend to pack in a ton of value for the money, and Icewind Dale is no different. It definitely shows its age, but I think any RPG fan can enjoy it.

Minimal Dungeon RPG

A winner of Google Play's Best Of Wwards in 2020, Minimal Dungeon RPG takes traditional RPG elements and pares them down to a refreshingly straightforward, minimal style. Rather than having bombastic cutscenes, sprawling dungeons, and NPCs galore, Minimal Dungeon sets you to task exploring dungeons that are essentially tiles on a board. Tiles on each level of the dungeon represent something that you can interact with, be they foes, merchants, resources, or even bosses themselves. Your character has five stats, three of which — health, attack, and defense — you can augment as the game goes on. These dungeons are also full to bursting with loot, so you'll come across new weapons and armor that you can equip as you delve deeper. Notably, unlike most other roguelike RPGs, you can actually leave the dungeon and start back up where you left off while playing in story mode. Dying in the dungeon also doesn't completely destroy your progress, which is a nice touch after what feels like 20 years of Dark Souls knock-offs. Minimal Dungeon RPG delivers exactly what it says it will: a fun RPG experience in a surprisingly minimal package. You can grind up to pretty ridiculous levels in this little gem, and while some grinding is inevitable, it's overall a great experience.

Planescape: Torment

Going back to 1999, we have one of the best RPGs ever, Planescape: Torment. This game is legendary for its story, soundtrack, and characters. Now it's been remastered and ported to modern platforms, including Android, all thanks to Beamdog. Planescape: Torment's return comes with several improvements to the core game, like bug fixes and so on. What made the original so amazing is still here, like the excellently written dialogue, character builds, and the soundtrack (which has also received a remaster). It's well worth the money and time investment to experience this gem of RPG history and to see what inspired so many others that followed. For me, personally, there hasn't been anything quite like Planescape: Torment since, though there are other RPGs I like better. That's nostalgia for you.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

This is the full KOTOR experience, so if you're a Star Wars fan, this is definitely the mobile game you're looking for. It's a huge download — at 2.4GB — but you get all the force-wielding, lightsaber-swinging, Republic-saving goodness that the console games dazzled us with. Choose your party from nine types of characters, travel to eight planets on the Ebon Hawk, and learn to use the Force, including over 40 powers. You also get to build your own lightsaber! Knights of the Old Republic is the epitome of a classic Star Wars RPG and this port is totally worth the cash. This game even supports controllers if you prefer to play that way. As the Jedi's last hope, you decide the fate of the galaxy as you battle your way to becoming a hero or falling to the temptation of the Dark Side.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Everything you loved about the original Titan Quest, now with all DLC and technical updates wrapped up in one concise package. Titan Quest has been kicking around for years, but the Legendary Edition does a great job of keeping this classic title relevant and accessible to new and old players alike. Create your own hero, traverse the lands of ancient Greece, Egypt, Babilonia, and China, and take on the Gods themselves in this epic ARPG adventure. Titan Quest: Legendary Edition provides the player with a substantial amount of build diversity, a solid story, fun gameplay, and loot that keeps you coming back for more time and time again. Fans of Diablo and Diablo II may find this title to be a great match! Titan Quest LE packs a premium pricetag punch though, swinging in for $19.99. If the cost is scaring you away, you can still pick up the original Titan Quest for $7.99 or free if you're a Play Pass subscriber. Start there if you want to try before you buy.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Night Road

Android finally sees a Vampire: The Masquerade game! Night Road is a 100% text-based RPG where your choices matter. It also helps that the writing is awesome and the game itself is huge at 650,000 words. It's quite the long game, all told, but I had a ton of fun with it. If you like roleplaying as a vampire, you'll enjoy yourself. Pick a clan and give your character a backstory. Everyone, however, will see the same basic premise. You're a courier for the vampire higher-ups and you run your missions at night (for obvious reasons). Not only is the dawn a major antagonist, but you have other problems like vampire hunters to worry about.

Wayward Souls

Wayward Souls is a special treat of a game, blending APRG elements with a rogue-like. Each level is randomized, including loot and enemy placement, and death is permanent. Combat is fun and in real-time, so things can get out of hand rather quickly if you're not careful. This game doesn't hold your hand and you will die several times over. The goal is to reach the exit of each level, but that can often be extremely difficult or super easy, depending on your luck of the draw and your skill. Some people have even said Wayward Souls sports some Dark Souls design cues, though it doesn't quite qualify as a Souls-like. Think of an ARPG like Diablo and a rogue-like with a hint of Dark Souls thrown in. Wayward Souls is hard, don't get me wrong, but it's something you need to experience for yourself. Controls are super tight, there are no microtransactions, and it's overall a must for people who like a challenge, love retro-style pixel art, and want a game that will keep them really busy.