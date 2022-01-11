Best printers for Chromebook and Google Cloud Android Central 2022

Contrary to what you might hear, you can print from a Chromebook, but it isn't quite as easy as it might be with other computers. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't ever print from your Chromebook. The following printers are among the best Google Cloud printers. Even though the Google Cloud Print feature is no longer supported, you can still connect these printers with a Chromebook for printing from the device without a complex setup.

What you need to print from a Chromebook

Having a Chromebook can be amazing, but it can also be stressful when some things aren't made with your device in mind. Fortunately, these printers are compatible, not to mention speedy, secure, and use quality ink/toner. If we had to pick a favorite, we'd go for the Epson EcoTank ET-2720. Since they first came out, I have been using an Epson EcoTank printer, and it's so convenient not to change ink cartridges so often. Plus, the wireless connectivity and ability to do copies and scans as well as a bonus. While it costs more upfront than the others, it will pay off eventually when you only have to buy ink refills every few years versus every month or so.

The HP Envy Pro 6455 printer is also a great deal. It allows you to print from tons of different cloud services, including Google and more, and you can even automatically re-order ink using an HP Instant Ink subscription, so you never run out.

Note that while Google Cloud Print was discontinued in December 2020, you can still print from a Chromebook wirelessly or using a USB connection where available.