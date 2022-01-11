Best printers for Chromebook and Google Cloud Android Central 2022
Contrary to what you might hear, you can print from a Chromebook, but it isn't quite as easy as it might be with other computers. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't ever print from your Chromebook. The following printers are among the best Google Cloud printers. Even though the Google Cloud Print feature is no longer supported, you can still connect these printers with a Chromebook for printing from the device without a complex setup.
- Simple and cost-effective: Epson EcoTank ET-2720 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer
- Best for the office: Canon Office Products MAXIFY IB4120 Wireless Color Photo Printer
- Black and white benefits: Brother HLL2395DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer - Gray
- Great for photos: Canon Pixma MG 3620 Series Wireless Printer
- Works with multiple devices: HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 - Wireless Color Printer
- Environmentally friendly: HP Envy Pro 6455 Wireless AIO Printer
Simple and cost-effective: Epson EcoTank ET-2720 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet PrinterStaff Pick
Not only can you print wirelessly, but the refillable ink reservoirs last up to two years so that you can print without having to worry about running to the store for ink right when you're on a deadline.
Best for the office: Canon Office Products MAXIFY IB4120 Wireless Color Photo Printer
Designed specifically for the office with its 500-paper capacity, the Canon Office IB4120 printer works with multiple devices and is great at home, too.
Black and white benefits: Brother HLL2395DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer - Gray
The Brother HLL2395DW will allow you to print no matter where you are, and with the printer's 36 pages per minute speed, you'll have prints in a jiffy.
Great for photos: Canon Pixma MG 3620 Series Wireless Printer
This printer is not only wireless, but it can print, scan, and make copies of documents and photos at up to 4,800 x 1,200 resolution and print borderless photos up to 8.5 inches wide.
Works with multiple devices: HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 - Wireless Color Printer
The HP OfficeJet is a capable printer for your Chromebook connecting to your phone or camera via its USB port.
Environmentally friendly: HP Envy Pro 6455 Wireless AIO Printer
A bestseller and works with Alexa approved, this wireless all-in-one printer can also make scans and copies on plain or glossy paper, and it's made from 20% recycled plastics, something you can feel good about.
What you need to print from a Chromebook
Having a Chromebook can be amazing, but it can also be stressful when some things aren't made with your device in mind. Fortunately, these printers are compatible, not to mention speedy, secure, and use quality ink/toner. If we had to pick a favorite, we'd go for the Epson EcoTank ET-2720. Since they first came out, I have been using an Epson EcoTank printer, and it's so convenient not to change ink cartridges so often. Plus, the wireless connectivity and ability to do copies and scans as well as a bonus. While it costs more upfront than the others, it will pay off eventually when you only have to buy ink refills every few years versus every month or so.
The HP Envy Pro 6455 printer is also a great deal. It allows you to print from tons of different cloud services, including Google and more, and you can even automatically re-order ink using an HP Instant Ink subscription, so you never run out.
Note that while Google Cloud Print was discontinued in December 2020, you can still print from a Chromebook wirelessly or using a USB connection where available.
