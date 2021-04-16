Best Cell Phone Plans for Seniors 2021

The best phone plans for seniors look a lot like the best phone plans in general. Luckily for most of us, all three of the major carriers offer coverage where we live, so unless you're really after the 5G experience, you don't need to worry about which network you're on as much as getting the right plan. Whether you want something simple like a flip phone or are proficient with smartphones like Android and iPhone, T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 has everything you need for a reasonable price, including unlimited talk, text, and data.

Best Overall: T-Mobile Essentials 55+

T-Mobile Essentials 55+ All of the Essentials Today's Best Deals From $40/mo. at T-Mobile Unlimited talk, text, and data 5G access is included Unlimited 3G hotspot Discounts for two lines Dedicated customer service, including physical stores Plans are a bit more expensive than prepaid options T-Mobile coverage may not be a great as Verizon or AT&T

T-Mobile has a few distinct advantages for seniors. First of all, there are T-Mobile stores all over the country, so you can talk to an actual human being to set up your phone and service. The next is that it offers a discount for customers 55 and over and has the wisdom not to make customers refer to themselves as seniors if they don't want to.

T-Mobile has three tiers of plans available to 55 and older customers starting with the Essentials Unlimited 55 plan. As the name would suggest, it comes with all of the basics like unlimited talk, text, and data, so you don't need to worry about going over. You also get access to T-Mobile's ScamShield service, designed to identify and eliminate annoying scam calls before they reach your phone. All plans include access to 5G data as well.

If you need two lines, it only costs $55 per month and includes all of the same features. You can also upgrade to the Magenta or Magenta Plus, which simplifies things a bit with taxes and fees included in the sticker price and upgrading some features like a mobile hotspot with high-speed data over 3G speed included with the base plan. Magenta Plus also includes Netflix service as well as unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi if you travel frequently.

Just about any unlocked phone will work on T-Mobile's network, whether it's a simple flip phone, an Android, or even an iPhone. If you want 5G, you'll need a compatible phone but don't worry if you don't, T-Mobile has a reliable 3G and 4G LTE network to fall back on.

The best way to sign up is online or in a T-Mobile store, but if you want to call T-Mobile, customer service can be reached at 855-407-2618.

Best Prepaid: Cricket Wireless 2GB

Cricket Wireless 2GB Prepaid with physical locations Today's Best Deals From $30/mo. at Cricket Unlimited talk and text No data overages Works with most phones Physical stores for purchase and support Even limited data plans have a speed cap Only the most expensive plan has hotspot data

Prepaid has a lot of appeal for those who don't want to participate in any credit check or don't want to be on the hook for a service they don't use. Cricket has a solid range of plans ranging all the way up to unlimited data with mobile hotspots, but for many people, the 2GB plan is quite enough and comes in at a great price. Not only that, it includes unlimited talk, text (including picture mail), so you don't need to think about minutes, local or long distance.

The 2GB plan starts at $30 per month and comes with 2GB of high-speed data (8Mbps) but also unlimited 2G (128Kbps) data if you use it all. This slow data won't be good for streaming or browsing but will let you send and receive Facebook messages and emails if you're a bit patient. If you find that you go over your data frequently and want more of it, the 10GB plan is $10 per month more, and if you're willing to sign up with autopay, it comes down to $35 per month.

Cricket doesn't offer specific senior discounts, but its simple structure makes it an easy choice either way. Another good thing about Cricket is that it has stores all over the country, so if you need help with your device or service, you can talk to someone in person. Cricket is owned by AT&T, one of the oldest names in communication, and works with that network. That means that pretty much any unlocked phone will work, including flip phones, Androids, and iPhones.

If you find you need to contact Cricket, you can chat online or in-store. If you want to call, Cricket customer support is available at 800-274-2538.

Best Value: Ting Flex

Ting Flex Start small with room to grow Today's Best Deals From $10/mo. at Ting Super-cheap basic plan Easy to add more data Larger plans available if needed Full access to LTE and 5G No physical support locations No multi-line discounts

If you're looking for simple and cheap, Ting is the first name that should come to mind. Ting keeps things simple with an entry-level Flex plan starting with unlimited talk and text for $10 per month. If you need data, that's $5 per gigabyte. Ting uses T-Mobile's network and has access to its full 4G LTE and 5G network. That also means that Ting is compatible with the same wide range of phones as T-Mobile.

Ting's value doesn't scale as well to larger data plans, so if you need a lot of data. If you need 5GB or less, Ting is a good choice. But for larger plans, getting an unlimited deal from T-Mobile or Visible below will work out better. Still, it's nice to have the option in case you want to add more lines to your account with greater needs.

One thing to keep in mind about Ting is that it doesn't operate physical store locations. If you need support, you can chat with a representative and any time from your phone or a computer, but you will need to be a bit more confident with your equipment. Still, if you can get over this hurdle or have someone that can help you, the saving can be immense.

Ting Mobile allows you to set up an account online or by phone at 855-999-7266. You can contact support at 855-846-4389.

Best with a Tablet: Visible

Visible Simple and unlimited service Today's Best Deals From $40 at Visible Unlimited everything with no caps Based on the large Verizon LTE network Savings with Party Pay available More limited phone options No international service options

Visible redefines simple with just one plan and no limits. Well, no limits as long as you have a modern phone and only need to use it in the United States. Built on Verizon's network, Visible is a prepaid carrier with a single $40 unlimited plan including talk, text, and high-speed data. While many carriers will say unlimited with a hard cap on high-speed data, Visible does not. If you use an excessive amount of data, your connection could be made a lower priority on a crowded tower but isn't specifically slowed.

Visible also includes unlimited hotspot data, though limited to just 5Mbps, for your tablet or laptop when you're on the go. This can be great if you are on a road trip and want to browse the web on a large screen or just want the peace of mind of a backup internet connection.

Though Visible is based on the Verizon network, phone compatibility is limited to a specific set of Android phones and most newer iPhones. If you're ready for a new phone, Visible has a solid selection available on its web store. Visible has no physical store locations. So if you aren't comfortable managing your account online, it may not be a great choice.

Visible also has a feature that allows you to form a party with friends to bring your monthly cost down. You don't have to rely on anyone else for this as everyone will still manage their open accounts, but it can bring the monthly cost of your line down to $25 per month with four lines in your party. One thing to keep in mind with Visible is that there is no international roaming, so you will need to find a different solution if you travel.

Best Multi-line: US Mobile

US Mobile Great family plan values Today's Best Deals From $15/mo. at US Mobile Greta multi-line savings Coverage on Verizon or T-Mobile Subscription services are included with a family plan International service and calling is available 5Mbps isn't quite enough you can only add unlimited plans to a multi-line account

If you need to bring three or four lines of service to your plan, US Mobile is a great option. With coverage available on the Verizon LTE network or T-Mobile network, you're more than likely covered regardless of your phone. US Mobile allows you to customize a plan if you're alone only to get what you absolutely need, with the option to upgrade to unlimited.

US Mobile's family plans make a lot of sense for a lot of families because you can save on unlimited service with the option to enable high-speed data. The second line you add to your account gets a $10 discount, while lines three and four are $20 less than the first line. US Mobile's unlimited plan is limited to 5Mbps data speeds but can be upgraded to unlock data speeds for $5 per month. What's nice is this can be done to lines individually, so if you don't need a ton of speed on every line, you can save some money.

US Mobile also will include a subscription to a streaming service like Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify, or even PlayStation Plus with three lines. If you add a fourth, you can add another subscription. US Mobile makes it easy to get a ton of value with a lot of lines connected.

If you need to call US Mobile customer support, that number is 878-205-0088.

Bottom line

One thing to keep in mind is that if you already have AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you can already get access to each of their unlimited 55+ plans. Though they only support up to two lines, you can save some money compared to the standard unlimited plans. If you already have one of the best Android phones, you can save a lot of money with a prepaid carrier. You also still have the option to take care of multiple people with US Mobile's great unlimited plans.

For seniors, getting a plan that is accessible and simple enough to understand easily is key. T-Mobile's Essentials Unlimited 55 has everything you need in a plan with great compatibility for phones. T-Mobile also has some great features for usability thanks to ScamShield and simply having physical stores available. You can't underestimate the value of being able to talk to someone face-to-face if something goes wrong.

