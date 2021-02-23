Best Oculus Quest 2 Workout Accessories Android Central 2021
The main perk of VR workouts is that you don't need to buy gym equipment or even go outside to burn calories; all you need is your headset! Yet without the right tools, you're liable to turn your Oculus Quest 2 into a sweaty, germy mess, or even potentially damage your equipment or injure yourself. Here are the best VR workout accessories that'll make your daily indoor fitness routine that much cleaner, safer, and more fun.
- Stylish non-slip sweat-catcher: TreadBands All Terrain Tieback Non Slip Headband
- Never lose your grip: VR Cover Controller Grips
- Add weighted resistance: RUNmax Pro Weighted Vest
- Comfortably secure and steady: Quest 2 Elite Strap
- Protect your feet and ankles...: Nike Metcon 6
- ...then protect your floors: Gorilla Mat Premium Large Exercise Mat
- Long-distance cooling: Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan
- Built to repel sweat: VR Cover Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
- Clean your lenses responsibly: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
- Scrub away your germs: Skin Friendly VR HMD Cleaning Wipes
- Fight off foggy lenses: Jaws Quick Spit Anti-Fog spray
- Recover from your workout: TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
Stylish non-slip sweat-catcher: TreadBands All Terrain Tieback Non Slip HeadbandStaff Pick
The default Quest 2 facial interface is a sweat sponge, while replacement covers repel sweat so it drips down your face. You need a headband for prolonged workouts, and this moisture-wicking TreadBands accessory is especially great for VR because it has a soft rubber strip on the inside that helps it stay in place, where others would likely slip onto your face. There are over 30 stylish and silly designs to choose from, but all of them are comfortable and a must-have.
Never lose your grip: VR Cover Controller Grips
Most active VR games involve lots of punching and swiping, making you tightly hold the Touch controllers for long periods of time. Give your hands a break with these comfortable fabric knuckle straps, which allow you to let go of the controllers without them flying away. The non-slip silicone grip also keeps the controller from getting all sweaty and dirty.
Add weighted resistance: RUNmax Pro Weighted Vest
You may be tempted to try wrist or ankle weights to make VR workouts tougher, but these can cause long-term joint issues. A vest is generally safer because the weight is distributed across your body, and makes VR cardio that much tougher. Just be careful not to buy too much weight and hurt your back; 12 pounds should be plenty to start.
Comfortably secure and steady: Quest 2 Elite Strap
On its own, the Quest 2 is comfortable in short bursts but tends to put all the weight and pressure on your forehead if strapped tightly, making it slide forward during vigorous activity. If you install the Elite Strap, it better balances the weight between the front and back of your head, stays more secure and is made of plastic material that's easier to clean. If it's in stock and you have extra cash, the Elite Strap with Battery is even better because it doubles your battery life.
Protect your feet and ankles...: Nike Metcon 6
Doctors and exercise experts generally recommend wearing shoes for any active, high-impact workout that puts stress on your lower body, which mainly applies to more active VR apps like FitXR or Supernatural. They don't have to be Nikes — though the Metcon 6s have great support and breathability — but you should have dedicated indoor workout shoes.
Long-distance cooling: Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan
Whether you have central air or not, don't underestimate some direct airflow in keeping your body cool during tough workouts. It also may prevent your Quest 2 lenses from fogging up, which often happens when they are at a lower temperature than your body. This Honeywell unit can reach you from across a room, so you won't trip over it.
Built to repel sweat: VR Cover Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
We recommend replacing the standard Quest 2 facial interface entirely, but silicone covers are an easier alternative because they clamp to the existing foam in just a few seconds. Softer, cooler, and more padded on your skin, these VR Covers can be removed after a sweaty workout and washed with soap and water in the sink. Just make sure to wear your headband with it, because otherwise unimpeded sweat will drip right off of these.
Clean your lenses responsibly: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Oculus Quest 2 lenses are made of a different material than typical glasses lenses. Any liquid or abrasive surface can damage them permanently, so use microfiber cloths to scrub away any residual sweat and grime from your workouts. Many of the best VR workout accessories are all about hygiene.
Scrub away your germs: Skin Friendly VR HMD Cleaning Wipes
Oculus strongly recommends that you only clean your Quest 2 straps and foam with non-abrasive, antibacterial, and alcohol-free wipes — which can be incredibly hard to find. These are the best we've found that actually kill germs, don't harm skin, and don't have an odor. Just be sure not to use these on the lenses.
Fight off foggy lenses: Jaws Quick Spit Anti-Fog spray
Lens condensation can be a significant problem when your body heats up from a workout. Cooling off with a fan and buying a facial interface with venting can help, but if you're still having trouble, this anti-fog spray can help keep the fog away for a long period of time, and it's a favorite with VR users. You're technically not supposed to spray your Quest 2 lenses with anything, so just don't go crazy with it.
Recover from your workout: TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
If you're using VR for serious, day-to-day exercises, then your muscles will need some help recovering. A foam roller is used by athletes across various sports to bounce back from tough workouts and will help you if you're experiencing back or leg pain in particular. This roller is popular with athletes and comes with access to online instructional videos so you know what you're doing.
Make VR fitness a little less gross
Casually, the Quest 2 is great for roomscale experiences where you walk around and swipe at things. But the faster you move around, punch, jump, or generally stray into workout territory, the more problems you'll run into such as foggy lenses, sliding headsets, tweaked ankles, wrist pain, or a sweat- and bacteria-ridden foam interface, just a few.
Anyone planning to make FitXR, Supernatural VR, or other Quest 2 exercise games a regular fixture should plan long-term with at least some of the best VR workout accessories. Start with the VR Cover Silicone Cover, or if not that, any of the best Oculus Quest 2 face covers. You can choose silicone, pleather, or flannel depending on your preferences, but all of them repel sweat better than the standard foam and are easier to remove and wash.
Otherwise, VR exercises are a lot like regular exercises, and you should treat them like it! Make sure you have comfortable, moisture-wicking shirts and shorts to wear. Protect your feet from hard impacts by wearing running or training shoes like the Nike Metcon 6s, then invest in a large Gorilla Mat to protect your floor from damage. Most importantly, buy a reliable headband or sweatband like a TreadBands rag that'll sop up most of your sweat before it hits your headset.
