Best Oculus Quest 2 Workout Accessories Android Central 2021

The main perk of VR workouts is that you don't need to buy gym equipment or even go outside to burn calories; all you need is your headset! Yet without the right tools, you're liable to turn your Oculus Quest 2 into a sweaty, germy mess, or even potentially damage your equipment or injure yourself. Here are the best VR workout accessories that'll make your daily indoor fitness routine that much cleaner, safer, and more fun.

Make VR fitness a little less gross

Casually, the Quest 2 is great for roomscale experiences where you walk around and swipe at things. But the faster you move around, punch, jump, or generally stray into workout territory, the more problems you'll run into such as foggy lenses, sliding headsets, tweaked ankles, wrist pain, or a sweat- and bacteria-ridden foam interface, just a few.

Anyone planning to make FitXR, Supernatural VR, or other Quest 2 exercise games a regular fixture should plan long-term with at least some of the best VR workout accessories. Start with the VR Cover Silicone Cover, or if not that, any of the best Oculus Quest 2 face covers. You can choose silicone, pleather, or flannel depending on your preferences, but all of them repel sweat better than the standard foam and are easier to remove and wash.

Otherwise, VR exercises are a lot like regular exercises, and you should treat them like it! Make sure you have comfortable, moisture-wicking shirts and shorts to wear. Protect your feet from hard impacts by wearing running or training shoes like the Nike Metcon 6s, then invest in a large Gorilla Mat to protect your floor from damage. Most importantly, buy a reliable headband or sweatband like a TreadBands rag that'll sop up most of your sweat before it hits your headset.