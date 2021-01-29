Best NVIDIA Shield Remote Covers and Cases Android Central 2021

Unveiled as part of the Shield TV refresh in 2019, the latest version of the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/4K HDR remote control features a triangular design with motion-sensing backlight and built-in relocator function, among other features. But none of those features matter if your remote gets dirty or damaged. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best NVIDIA Shield remote covers and cases available on the market right now.

The right case for you

These are the best cases we've found for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/4K HDR remote control, but it should be noted there's not much differentiation between each product. In fact, the silicone-based cases listed above are more or less equal when it comes to features and quality. Additionally, each case will provide roughly the same level of protection from accidental drops.

We decided to go with the Oyrlize Protective Case as our top choice because it is the most-purchased by users on Amazon and it's at the lowest price point. The Oyrlize cover also offers the largest selection of color options. We're also fans of the AKWOX Protective Remote Cover Case, which is sold as a two-pack and keep things sleek with its simple black and white cover option.

That being said, users who associate higher price points with better quality, may want to opt for the Unbrand Silicone Protective Case. This cover offers several different color options in addition to the popular blue and green glow in the dark versions standard across most brands. Ultimately, it comes down to what you want to see sitting next to your TV every day.