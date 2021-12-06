Best NVIDIA Shield Remote Covers and Cases 2022

Unveiled as part of the Shield TV refresh in 2019, the latest version of the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/4K HDR remote control features a triangular design with motion-sensing backlight and built-in relocator function, among other features. But none of those features matter if your remote gets dirty or damaged. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best NVIDIA Shield remote covers and cases available on the market right now.

Amazon's choice Oyrlize Protective Case From $5 at Amazon The Oyrlize NVIDIA Shield Remote Case fits snugly, is shock and dustproof, and boasts a honeycomb anti-slip texture. Made of high-quality and eco-friendly silicone, the ergonomic design also provides access to all ports, buttons, and functions on the remote. Oyrlize cases are available in Glow blue and Glow green. It's also available in black, purple, red, and yellow-green. It's all black and white AKWOX Protective Remote Cover Case From $7 at Amazon The AKWOX Protective Remote Cover is made of durable and soft silicone that enhances grip and maximizes drop protection. Each two-piece set includes one white and one black cover, as well as attachable straps. AKWOX also guarantees that all of its covers are anti-skid, anti-dust, and washable. The kids will love it OOTSR Protective Case Cover From $8 at Amazon Kid-friendly and lightweight, the OOTSR Protective Case Cover provides maximum protection and comfort. This silicone cover glows in the dark and fits in a way that allows full access to all ports, buttons, and functions. This case is also sold as a two-pack, in Glow blue and Glow Green, with each cover accompanied by a looped strap for easy accessibility. It glows (too) VSEER Silicone Protective Cover From $9 at Amazon The VSEER Silicone Protective Cover features ribbed texture on the back to prevent slippage. Its low-profile design is guaranteed to be anti-dust, shockproof, and washable. Additionally, custom cutting on the case ensures all functions of the remote are open for use. It's available in glow in the dark blue and green, as well as royal blue and red. The one that's hard to miss TSV Protective Case From $8 at Walmart The TSV Protective Case is made of a rubber-like silicone material and is available in glow in the dark blue or green. The cover is coated in a sleek matte finish, while the fitted design allows access to all ports, buttons, and functions. It's lightweight design also provides maximum coverage while remaining easy to wash. Strong and stylish Unbrand Silicone Protective Case From $11 at Walmart The Unbrand Silicone Protective Case is made of non-toxic, environment-friendly silicone that non-slip and has high tear strength. The cover is cut to ensure users have full access to all ports, buttons, and functions and is safe for humans and pets alike. It's currently available in Luminous blue, Luminous green, black, blue, and red.

The right case for you

These are the best cases we've found for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/4K HDR remote control, but it should be noted there's not much differentiation between each product. In fact, the silicone-based cases listed above are more or less equal when it comes to features and quality. Additionally, each case will provide roughly the same level of protection from accidental drops.

We decided to go with the Oyrlize Protective Case as our top choice because it is the most-purchased by users on Amazon and it's at the lowest price point. The Oyrlize cover also offers the largest selection of color options. We're also fans of the AKWOX Protective Remote Cover Case, which is sold as a two-pack and keep things sleek with its simple black and white cover option.

That being said, users who associate higher price points with better quality, may want to opt for the Unbrand Silicone Protective Case. This cover offers several different color options in addition to the popular blue and green glow in the dark versions standard across most brands. Ultimately, it comes down to what you want to see sitting next to your TV every day.