There are a lot of similarities between the Nokia 7.1 and 6.1 Plus. They both feature the Snapdragon 636 platform, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a 3060mAh battery. The 5.8-inch screen is also nearly identical, but it doesn't have HDR10. If you're looking to save some cash on a budget phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a great bet — provided it's available in your country.

The Nokia 8.1 is limited to Asian markets, where it is one of the best mid-range phones currently available. It is one of few devices powered by the Snapdragon 710 platform, and it has a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There are dual 12MP + 13MP cameras at the back, 20MP shooter up front, and a 3500mAh battery. The Iron color looks downright stunning.

Where Nokia truly stands out is in the entry-level segment. The Nokia 3.1 offers a 5.2-inch 720p panel and is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 chipset, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and 2990mAh battery. What makes it particularly great is that it gets regular updates like all other Nokia devices, which isn't usually the case in this price segment.

The Nokia 6.1 is a fantastic budget phone. Nokia ironed out the issues that were present in its predecessor, and it's one of the most durable phones you'll find today. It has a 5.5-inch 16:9 display, Snapdragon 630, 3GB/32GB memory configuration, Wi-Fi ac, and a 3000mAh battery. It charges over USB-C, the 16MP rear camera takes decent photos, and you get FM radio as well as a 3.5mm jack.

Nokia reserves the PureView moniker for its latest camera innovations, and the Nokia 9 fits the bill. There are five 12MP cameras at the back that work in conjunction to produce gorgeous images. There's also a 5.99-inch QHD+ HDR10 panel, Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 3320mAh battery. That said, the software still needs a bit of tweaking, but for what it costs, it's a pretty special phone.

At $350, the Nokia 7.1 hits the sweet spot for those looking for a great budget phone. It has great hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 636 chipset, and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. The 5.84-inch FHD+ display is also intriguing as it has HDR upscaling, there's a 12MP + 5MP camera array at the back, 8MP shooter up front, and a 3060mAh battery.

