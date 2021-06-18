Best Moto G10 cases Android Central 2021
The Moto G10, or the Moto G10 Power if you're in the Indian region, is an all-around solid Android phone. It may be resistant to forces of nature such as water and dust, but it needs some protection nonetheless. After all, it's nowhere near as durable as any of the best rugged Android phones. Keep your Moto G10 safe and sound by getting one of the best cases for it!
- No slip, mo' grip: Turphevm Carbon Fiber Case
- Put a ring on it: CoverON Case with Ring Kickstand and Magnetic Mount
- If you've got it, flaunt it: Osophter Transparent Case
- It's also a wallet!: Allytech Embossed Leather Wallet Case
- Silicon valley: FollMeAir Flexible Silicon Cover
- Rugged on a budget: Lantier Heavy Duty Case with Kickstand
- Classy leather: Kowauri Leather Flip Case
- Get inked: Fcclss Skull Clear Case
- Tough as nails: Sucnakp Shock Absorption Durable Cover
No slip, mo' grip: Turphevm Carbon Fiber CaseStaff Pick
Gone are the days when carbon fiber as a protective material was limited to supercars. Just like a smokin' Lambo, this Turphevm Carbon Fiber Case will transform your Moto G10 into a cool and stylish piece of tech. The cover is anti-slip, scratch-proof, and it doesn't track nasty fingerprint smudges.
Put a ring on it: CoverON Case with Ring Kickstand and Magnetic Mount
Not all covers are car mount friendly, like this Moto G10 case from CoverON. The ring on the back also adds to the funtionality of this case as it can prevent accidental falls and prop your phone up like a stand.
If you've got it, flaunt it: Osophter Transparent Case
Why cover up your precious phone when it has such a gorgeous, textured back? This transparent cover from Osophter allows you to show off your Moto G10's design. It's shock absorbent and has reinforced corners so you don't have to worry about sacrificing durability for looks.
It's also a wallet!: Allytech Embossed Leather Wallet Case
Carry all your essentials in one go with this embossed leather case that doubles as a wallet. It has space for cards, cash, and your Moto G10. There's a magnetic clasp to secure your valuables and stop them from falling out.
Silicon valley: FollMeAir Flexible Silicon Cover
This slim silicon cover from FollMeAir is available in a trio of floral color combinations. Its slim form factor makes it comfortable to hold when encasing your phone as opposed to the usual bulkiness that accompanies most phone covers.
Rugged on a budget: Lantier Heavy Duty Case with Kickstand
If you're a clumsy user or work in a demanding environment, a rugged phone cover like this can be nearly essential. The Lantier Heavy Duty Case is tough as nails but also dirt cheap. Plus, it has a stand on the back so you can prop your phone up unsupported while watching videos.
Classy leather: Kowauri Leather Flip Case
There's no going wrong with leather, it always looks classy. This fashionable Moto G10 flip case from Kowauri can serve as a fashion statement and also keep your phone's screen hidden away from the harms of the world. It's also got some handy slots for your cards and the flip cover can act as a kickstand.
Get inked: Fcclss Skull Clear Case
Are you a lover of badass tattoos? Then this silicon case might be the perfect one for your Moto G10. It sports a cool skull design on the back which gives heavy ink vibes. The base is transparent so there's just enough peek-a-boo action going on to flash some of your phone's skin!
Tough as nails: Sucnakp Shock Absorption Durable Cover
If the Lantier Heavy Duty Case is too bright for your liking, the Sucnakp Shock Absorption Durable Cover offers a good alternative. You get an equally rugged case without all that pizzaz in a sensible monochrome.
Sense and style go hand in hand
Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or not, there's no need to rock your Android phone bare naked like some sort of daredevil. Prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes. Make sure you get the best case to safeguard your Moto G10. Our top recommendation is the Turphevm Carbon Fiber Case. It is scratch-resistant by design and offers an enhanced grip to prevent drops. Also, you get bragging rights for having a carbon fiber phone cover.
If you'd like to display the design of your phone to the world, we recommend the transparent case from Osophter. While most clear silicon cases are soft and barely provide any protection, this case has hard, reinforced corners to make it shock-resistant. If you're completely materialistic, the semi-transparent Fcclss Skull Clear Case is a cool choice to go for!
On the more sensible side of things, the Sucnakp Shock Absorption Durable Cover is a no-nonsense buy. You get a heavy-duty, durable case in one dark shade. This rugged phone cover keeps your Moto G10 intact without any flamboyance. But of course, if you're looking for something loud while maintaining ruggedness, you should go for the Lantier Heavy Duty Case in all its neon glory.
Once your Moto G10 has been clothed in the finest garb, make sure you check out some of the best accessories you can buy for your new Android phone. From battery packs to car chargers, you deserve only the best!
