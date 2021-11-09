Best Moto G Pure cases Android Central 2021

All things considered, the Moto G Pure is a basic pick when it comes to Motorola phones. While it may not have made the cut for the best Android phones under $200, it's still one of the best cheap Android phones out there. If you bought a unit, we've curated a selection of the best Moto G Pure cases for you. The right pick prevents damage and gives your Moto G Pure a much-needed makeover, killing two birds with one stone.

Spruce up your Motorola

If you've got yourself a Moto G Pure, you have a healthy platter of delicious case-goodness to choose from. Between the soft and flexible silicone options and the tough as nails rugged cases, there's nothing left out. Our top choice out of the best Moto G Pure cases is the DALUX MetKase Hybrid Case. It looks sick (in a good way), and it isn't too chunky, so you can easily slip it into your pocket.

If blue skulls aren't your thing, then the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Moto G Pure (2021) is your next best alternative. Spigen is a name that you can rely on, making the Rugged Armor case a practical pick. You won't think twice before tossing your Moto G Pure on the couch or your car seat with this case.

Now that you've got your Moto G Pure all decked out in the trendiest of cases move on to bigger things. Take a look at the hottest wireless earbuds to suit your audio needs. If you prefer the old-school system of sound delivery, we recommend getting a banging wireless headphone like the Sony WH-1000XM4.