All things considered, the Moto G Pure is a basic pick when it comes to Motorola phones. While it may not have made the cut for the best Android phones under $200, it's still one of the best cheap Android phones out there. If you bought a unit, we've curated a selection of the best Moto G Pure cases for you. The right pick prevents damage and gives your Moto G Pure a much-needed makeover, killing two birds with one stone.
Beauty and brawn: DALUX MetKase Hybrid Slim Phone CaseStaff Pick
The shockproof MetKase series from DALUX is slim and comes in some beautiful color options. We recommend the Blue Cursed Skull design to compliment your Moto G Pure. It's comfortable to carry and resilient when you drop it.
The clear choice: Foluu Clear Case for Moto G Pure
Transparent cases are good for showing off your phone's natural colors. This clear case from Foluu has re-inforced corners and is made of a hard TPU material. As a result, it won't yellow like most soft, see-through cases, and it'll keep your Moto G Pure safe and sound.
King of the ring: DAMONDY Ring Holder Case
Holding on to your Moto G Pure is a lot easier and more fashionable in the DAMONDY Ring Holder Case. You can set the ring holder at an angle to use it as a kickstand in a pinch. You can rotate the ring, too, making it easier to prop up your phone at odd angles.
A case you can depend on: Spigen Rugged Armor for Moto G Pure (2021)
You can't go wrong with a trusty Spigen Rugged Armor Case for your Moto G Pure. You get a tried-and-true design in an evergreen matte black finish. And without a doubt, the build quality is top-notch.
A splash of color: HRWireless MetKase Series with Spring Technology
For a more colorful garb, choose any of these bright and lovely patterns from the HRWireless MetKase Series. You can dress your Moto G Pure in a floral print or go for something more sensible like the plain Charcoal Grey variant. The Spring Technology and enhanced screen guard work together to keep your phone intact.
Get a grip: BNIUT Non Slip Protective Phone Cover
Speaking of colors, the anti-slip BNIUT Phone Cover comes in five fetching shades. It has a bumpy, textured back that adds extra grip to your Moto G Pure. It may be bulky, but that is a worthy trade-off for such heavy-duty protection.
Cash and carry: CSTMCASE Leather Wallet Case for Moto G Pure
Stow away your Moto G Pure along with any other valuables in this faux leather case. It has a flap to hold the folio cover closed and plenty of slots for cash and cards. As a bonus, you can fold the cover and use it as a stand while watching content.
One tough cookie: URBANITE Military Grade Case for Moto G Pure
When we say Military Grade, we mean it. This rugged case from URBANITE is tough as nails and packs everything you need in that hard shell. You get a kickstand, a screen protector, and emotional security. Your mind will be at peace with your Moto G Pure encased in this cover.
Value pack: Osophter Flexible Phone Cover with 2pcs Screen Protector
Get more for your dough with this combo package from Osophter. The price includes a stylish and modern case with two screen protectors in the mix, and raised edges prevent hardcore damage to your Moto G Pure. This one also comes in four primary hues.
Slim Jim: Lmposla Soft Silicone Case for Moto G Pure
This soft silicone case is super malleable and thin. It almost feels like there's nothing on your Moto G Pure. We also love the semi-transparent look that gives the semblance of a tattoo on your phone. It ain't all that sturdy, but it sure looks good!
Flower power: Yznoek Soft Silicone Phone Case for Moto G Pure
If you're not digging the semi-transparent soft case, we've got this cheerful black cover dotted with sunflowers. Yznoek's Moto G Pure Silicone Case is also soft and flexible. For a little durability, it has hard corners to minimize the impact of falls.
Check IT out: La Belle Case Horror Movie Characters Case
La Belle Case has outdone itself with this Horror Movie Characters Case featuring the likes of Jigsaw, Ghostface, and Pennywise. So if you're a fan of horror flicks, indulge in your fandom by getting this case for your Moto G Pure. You don't need to sacrifice robustness either, as this case is pretty strong.
Spruce up your Motorola
If you've got yourself a Moto G Pure, you have a healthy platter of delicious case-goodness to choose from. Between the soft and flexible silicone options and the tough as nails rugged cases, there's nothing left out. Our top choice out of the best Moto G Pure cases is the DALUX MetKase Hybrid Case. It looks sick (in a good way), and it isn't too chunky, so you can easily slip it into your pocket.
If blue skulls aren't your thing, then the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Moto G Pure (2021) is your next best alternative. Spigen is a name that you can rely on, making the Rugged Armor case a practical pick. You won't think twice before tossing your Moto G Pure on the couch or your car seat with this case.
Now that you've got your Moto G Pure all decked out in the trendiest of cases move on to bigger things. Take a look at the hottest wireless earbuds to suit your audio needs. If you prefer the old-school system of sound delivery, we recommend getting a banging wireless headphone like the Sony WH-1000XM4.
