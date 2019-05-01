The Moto G7 Play and G7 Power are the entry-level phones for Motorola's G7 lineup and offer the best value and battery life respectively. Both phones support memory expansion up to 512GB, so we've outlined the best microSD cards to buy from 32GB all the way up to that upper limit.

What's the right amount of extra storage for you?

Only you really know how much storage you'll need because it's entirely based on the ways you use your phone. Some people just love to snap photos and selfies and want everything backed up onto a physical memory card, while others like to use microSD cards to sideload a ton of apps, games, and media onto their phone.

If you simply want to double the amount of storage on your phone, our top pick would be the Samsung EVO Select 64GB which offers the best value. For the media hoarder who wants near unlimited space for all your must-see TV shows and movies or your carefully curated library of MP3s, the SanDisk Ultra 256GB is a great option that's still under $50.

And, if you want to go all out, you can grab the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus and never ever have to worry about running out of space again.

