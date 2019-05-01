The Moto G7 Play and G7 Power are the entry-level phones for Motorola's G7 lineup and offer the best value and battery life respectively. Both phones support memory expansion up to 512GB, so we've outlined the best microSD cards to buy from 32GB all the way up to that upper limit.
Straight from Samsung: Samsung 64GB EVO SelectStaff pick
Using a Samsung microSD card offerings is a no-brainer considering the brand's reliability and product quality — not to mention the price. With read speeds up to 95MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, you'll be able to record HD video straight to this card.
A modest upgrade: Samsung EVO Plus 32GB
Remember when 8GB of storage seemed like a lot? Well, you can add ample storage to your Moto G7 with this 32GB microSD that also comes with a USB adapter that makes it that much easier to transfer files to and from your phone.
Solid value: Kingston Canvas React 128GB
This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features 128GB of capacity and advertises read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 80MB/s. Kingston's Canvas React series is the fastest card Kingston offers and is ideal for shooting HD video, although you can save some extra coin with the Canvas Select or Canvas Go cards.
Compact USB card reader: PNY Elite 128GB with OTG Reader
PNY offers card sizes from 16GB to 512GB, but we'll highlight the 128GB microSD because it's basically the Goldilocks offering if you consider the capacity and price. 128GB is more than enough extra storage for the average user, and this card comes with a USB reader for easy data transfer.
256GB for less: SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-I
With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, this 256GB card from SanDisk will let you able to record video in HD to your heart's content. SanDisk is a trusted brand for storage and it has a lot of cards with smaller storage sizes available at comparable prices to the other offerings on our list.
Go all-in: Samsung 512GB EVO Plus
The Moto G7 supports up to 512GB and you want every extra gigabyte of storage you can get. We get it. Samsung offers the best value at this capacity with top-of-class read/write speeds. A worthwhile investment when you consider the money you saved by getting the Moto G7.
What's the right amount of extra storage for you?
Only you really know how much storage you'll need because it's entirely based on the ways you use your phone. Some people just love to snap photos and selfies and want everything backed up onto a physical memory card, while others like to use microSD cards to sideload a ton of apps, games, and media onto their phone.
If you simply want to double the amount of storage on your phone, our top pick would be the Samsung EVO Select 64GB which offers the best value. For the media hoarder who wants near unlimited space for all your must-see TV shows and movies or your carefully curated library of MP3s, the SanDisk Ultra 256GB is a great option that's still under $50.
And, if you want to go all out, you can grab the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus and never ever have to worry about running out of space again.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.