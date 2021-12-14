Best magnetic charger for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 Android Central 2021

The easiest and safest way to charge your Oculus Quest 2 — especially if you're planning on charging while you play — is with a magnetic charger. Not only is it easy to pop the charging cable onto your Quest 2 with a satisfying snap, but it's easy for the cable to safely release if you accidentally snag it with a controller during a particularly grueling VR session. To work with a Quest or Quest 2, though, it must support fast data transfer speeds as well as quick charging, making the compatible picks below your best starting point. That's why our top pick is the Cafele USB-C magnetic adapter. It checks all the boxes.

These cables and tips come in a matching two-pack or three-pack in your choice of colors. The small USB Type-C tip will plug into your Oculus Quest 2 headset, and the 6.6-feet cables will magnetically connect to the tip. These cables even have an LED light at the end showing the connection status. Thanks to their durable construction, these braided cables are extra strong and will last a long time. Just make sure you Velcro it to your headset since it's not a 90-degree cable connector and could otherwise get snagged on a flailing controller. In addition to charging via the Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 and 3.0 standards — which will help keep your Quest 2 charging while playing when paired with the best battery packs for Quest 2 — these cables support data transfer. That means you'll never have to remove the magnetic tip just to plug a standard USB cable in to hook your Quest 2 up to a PC (or another device). If you really like these cables, you can even purchase additional USB Type-C, microUSB, or even Lightning connectors to charge all of your devices easily. Pros: Supports quick charging

Supports data transfer up to 480MB/s

Strong braided construction

Long enough to use with a battery pack Cons: Straight connector (not 90 degrees)

Best overall Cafele USB-C Magnetic Cable and Tips Power and data This magnetic cable and tip set supports data and quick charging. It even has a handy little LED light. From $15 at Amazon

Best for controllers: BeswinVR Magnetic Charge Kit

This one-of-a-kind magnetic controller charging kit comes with a special pair of AA batteries that fit inside the Oculus Quest 2 controllers and are held in by a specially designed door that keeps the magnetic charging tip exposed. That tip magnetically connects to the included cables, which can plug into any charger of your choice with a standard USB Type-A port. That makes recharging your controllers — however infrequent that may be — so much easier since you'll never have to remove the battery door again. The optional BeswinVR silicone grips will up the price slightly, but they're specially designed to keep that magnetic charging tip exposed, meaning you'll never have to remove the grips just to charge the controller. That's good since normal grips won't fit the controller with the extra charging pin sticking out. Pros: Included rechargeable batteries

Easy magnetic charging tips

Optional silicone grips with hand straps Cons: No tip for charging the headset

Expensive

Best for controllers BeswinVR Magnetic Charge Kit Effortless charging Never remove the battery door or batteries again, thanks to this special set of rechargeable AA batteries and magnetic cables. $52 at Amazon

Best for battery packs: NetDot Gen10 Micro-USB and USB-C Cable

Many Oculus Quest 2 users want to extend their playing time with external battery packs. These can be mounted to the back of your headset so you can continue to play while you charge, but also help counterbalance the front-heavy headset. This magnetic cable is only a foot long, so it won't have a lot of excess wiring in the way while it's plugged in. It supports charging up to 9V/2A and will easily detach if bumped while playing. Using a battery pack, you can move around freely while still charging your device. You'll still have a wire plugged into your headset, but mounting a battery pack to your headset means you can freely walk around. It's more convenient and portable than plugging your headset directly into a wall outlet, which tethers you to the wall. This cable is only a foot long, which means it can plug into the side of your headset and attach to a battery pack mounted on the back of your device. Pros: All USB ports are USB 3.0

Supports up to 5Gbps speeds

Cable allows device to fit various setups

Wire is just long enough

Can detach easily Cons: Only supports data up to 480Mbps

Limited to specific angles

Best for battery packs NetDot Gen10 Micro-USB and USB-C Cable Out of the way This cable is short enough that there won't be wires in the way if you wear your Oculus Quest while charging it. $14 at Amazon

Best circular design: Kyerivs Magnetic USB Charging Cable

This braided cable features a circular design that gives you more flexibility because it can charge at any angle. It also supports fast charging up to 5V/2.4A and has an LED indicator to let you know that it's charging your device. At 3.3 feet, this cable is the correct length to use with a battery pack that you keep in your pocket or attached to your waist. If you attach this cable to your headset and use it with a battery pack on your waist or in your pocket, you'll be less constricted. The 360-degree design of this cable means that the cable doesn't have to point directly up, down, back, or forward. Instead, it can comfortably slide into the perfect angle for you. Pros: Charge your device at any angle with circular design

Supports fast charging

Long enough to work with a battery pack on your hip Cons: Too long to use with a battery pack without leaving extra slack

No data sync support (charging only)

Best circular design Kyerivs Magnetic USB Charging Cable Supporting all angles This magnetic cable has a circular head that supports 360 degrees of movement. It also supports fast charging. $15 at Amazon

Best for docking: Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

The Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 certainly fits the bill of a magnetic charger since both controllers and the Oculus Quest 2 headset dock to charge magnetically. Still, it's also quite different from other options on this list. First off, it's considerably pricier than a simple cable, but that's because it's a far more sophisticated piece of electronics featuring overcharge, overcurrent, and overload protection for your headset and controllers while charging. Since it can sense when your controller and headset batteries are full, it can help prolong battery life by shutting off charging when the batteries are full. The magnetic connector fits perfectly in your Quest 2's USB Type-C port for easy magnetic docking. The dock includes special rechargeable batteries for each controller, complete with a new battery door with POGO pins on it, enabling simple drop-and-go charging. Of course, you can't use this solution while playing, but it brings the ease of magnetic charging to the safety of a dock. Pros: Easy dock-and-go charging

Replaces controller batteries with rechargeable ones

Overcharge, overcurrent, and overload protection Cons: Not meant to be used while playing

Expensive

Best for docking Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 Get it all charged Anker's Charging Dock keeps headsets and controllers charged and safe, with easy magnetic docking to ensure everything's in place. $99 at Amazon