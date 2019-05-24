Best Horror Games for PlayStation VR

If you haven't tried a scary game in virtual reality, but love horror games on a normal 2D screen, then you're in for a treat. Most of the horror games for the PlayStation VR (PSVR) are psychologically based, but there are still some choice options for getting your heart racing with jump scares and adrenaline rushes. As someone who lives and breathes for horror content, I've tested and found all of the best options for you to enjoy. If you're in the market for some horror games for PSVR, these are certainly the best of the bunch.

★ Featured favorite The Inpatient $19.60 at Walmart $19.99 at Amazon $24.96 at Amazon The Inpatient is the best psychological horror game that exists for the PlayStation VR. Here you find yourself with no memories, stranded in an insane asylum with the full belief you are not insane. Doctors and nurses alike are continuously disregarding whatever you have to say to continue gaslighting you into thinking you're a patient. Can you remember who you are so you can escape the grips of the reality they're trying to force you in, or will you find yourself at the mercy of their whims? Psychological & neurological horror Blind $19 at Amazon In this psychological horror, you awake in a mysterious mansion without any of your sight. Despite having lost your vision to neurological trauma in an accident that happened just before you woke up, you've somehow mastered the art of echolocation. It's up to you to explore this mansion, discover the story of the people who live here, and remember what happened. Oh, and there's also some sort of a demon or ghost following you around. If you get caught, you're dead. Psychological & jumpscare horror DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle $25 at PlayStation Store DYING: Reborn does have a psychological twist to it, but what really made it terrifying was the environment. This game is more of a surreal nightmare than heart-pounding horror, but the ambiance makes up for what it lacks in fear. If you're looking for a game that focuses less on messing with your morality and more on getting your heart racing, this is the one you want. The soundtrack and timed background sounds give it a perfectly eerie feel to it and there are plenty of puzzles to keep yourself entertained! Psychological & jumpscare horror Chernobyl VR Project $10 at PlayStation Store Chernobyl VR Project didn't make it to my list because it was particularly terrifying, but more so because of how interesting it was. Let's face it, we all have a dark looming interest over the events that happened at Chernobyl. This game gives you the chance to experience the grounds in a VR headset and it's filled with jumpscares, puzzles, and haunted events. Sure, it'll still scare you, but not quite as much as something like Killing Floor or Doom will. Regardless, for that price, it's well worth the experience. Jumpscare & VR shooter horror Killing Floor: Double Feature $40 at Amazon Killing Floor is one of the best horror games for VR if you're looking for something to shoot. You find yourself in the middle of a zombie-infested world and you need to kill all the undead while also trying to figure out how to make it out alive. There are technologically advanced robot helpers, plenty of guns and melee weapons, and even the option to beat a zombie to death with the bloody end of its own arm. The best part? This game is just as visually pleasing as it is fun because the zombies spawn in hordes where most of them look different, as opposed to the generic zed that spawns 100 times. Jumpscare & VR shooter horror Resident Evil 7: Biohazard $10.39 at CDKeys $16.87 at Walmart $24.11 at Amazon Who doesn't love a good Resident Evil game? Here you get to shoot zombies, solve puzzles, and explore in an open-world VR simulator. There's nothing quite more thrilling than a horde of undead running at you. This game is set place in a mansion in modern-day Dulvey, Louisiana. You're tasked with learning dark secrets of this mansion and surviving. Solve the usual types of Resident Evil-style puzzles by combining items, searching for lost things, and killing enemies while you try and accomplish tasks. VR shooter horror DOOM VFR $6.74 at Fanatical $14.99 at Lenovo USA $39.98 at Amazon DOOM VFR may not be described as a horror game for VR, but it sure gets the job done of getting any heart racing. It's meant to be a fast-paced shooter that takes place on an abandoned space station you're tasked with clearing out. What are infesting this station, you ask? Well, mutant aliens that want to eat your entire face, of course! This game made it to the list of the best horror games for VR because the pace of the game and visually terrifying monsters are more than enough to get your heart racing and your body sweating.

Get that heart racing

From zombies to incarceration, the possibilities are endless.

The Inmaptient is perfect whether you're looking for psychological horror or seemingly real threats. When you take an already terrifying game and then play it inside of a VR headset you're left with one of the most immersive experiences for scaring the pants off of yourself. True horror fans can appreciate what that offers to the poor hearts in our bodies that we're constantly testing the limits of.

There are a few things you want to be mindful of when it comes to playing a horror game in your VR headset. The first one is on your floor. A lot of the horror games for the PSVR require quite a bit of movement and you don't want to be sliding around all over the place. Especially if your furniture is glass or you have nick-nacks laying around. For that I suggest an area rug. Not only will it prevent you from sliding, but your feet will thank you for the comfort.

Other than that you want to get the best experience possible, right? That means you should turn off all of your lights and play your horror games at night when your environment is the darkest it can be. If the daytime is your only time to play you can always grab some blackout curtains to help block that pesky sun a little better.

Finally, remember how much you're potentially going to be sweating from playing these heart-racing games. You'll want to make sure you clean your headset after each use to prevent any funky smells or growing bacteria. Since this headset practically lives on your face, and the faces of others, you want to avoid using any hard chemicals that would damage your face and eye. Alcohol-based cleaners will warp the lenses on your headset, so make sure you're using safe cleansing wipes to get the job done.

Enjoy your horror!

Keep your simulated danger a simulation

Don't put yourself in any real danger while playing your favorite horror games. Prevent your feet from slipping and use safe cleansing clothes to clean your sweaty equipment. If you're looking to enhance your experience, make your room a little darker with these blackout curtains!

Superior Modern Viking Collection Area Rug ($99 at Amazon)

Rugs are endlessly useful in any home. This rug comes in 10 different colors and each one is sleek, comfortable, and beautiful. Prevent your hardwood floors from reflecting light and make playing VR more comfortable on your feet!

NICETOWN Blackout Curtains ($21 at Amazon)

Stop letting the glare of the outside world ruin your horror. With these blackout curtains, you can block out that evil sun from interrupting your tracking! This package comes with two panels that are 42 inches wide and 63 inches long.

Babyganics Alcohol-Free Sanitizing Wipes ($8 at Amazon)

These disinfectant wipes do not contain any traces of bleach or alcohol. That makes this option the best when it comes to cleaning equipment that has to be used on your face.