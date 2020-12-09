Best Heavy Duty Pixel 5 Cases Android Central 2020
The worst thing that can happen after getting a new Google Pixel 5 is dropping it and causing permanent damage to the screen or casing. That's where having the best heavy-duty Pixel 5 case will really put your mind at ease. I've scoured the internet and made a list of the best heavy-duty Pixel 5 cases. See which one catches your eye. To further protect, don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors as well.
- Full-body protection: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Google Pixel 5
- Military grade: Giner Heavy-Duty Military-Grade Armor Case
- Metal gear: Feiteng Pixel 5 Metal Case
- Light on the wallet: Jusy Heavy Duty Protective Case
- You raise me up: VRS Design Damda QuickStand Case
- Thin protector: SaharaCase Military Kickstand Series
Full-body protection: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Google Pixel 5Staff Pick
In addition to the rugged TPU and polycarbonate material, this case comes with a built-in plastic screen protector. That way, it offers protection on every side of your Pixel 5. It's even been 20-foot drop tested. If you want to make sure it's extra secure while on-the-go, you can use the holster clip and attach it to your belt.
Military grade: Giner Heavy-Duty Military-Grade Armor Case
Employing an inner rubber lining covered by the hard PC outer shell and using TPU bumpers combined with air spring technology, this case helps protect your phone against accidental drops and bumps. It also comes with a plastic screen protector to prevent scratches. Get it in black, green, or blue.
Metal gear: Feiteng Pixel 5 Metal Case
To better protect your phone, this case is made of a mixture of aluminum, silicone, TPU, and rubber layers that secure together with screws. It also comes with a glass screen protector to keep your display from getting scratched up. It's shockproof, snow resistant, water-resistant, and perfect for people who are into outdoor sports.
Light on the wallet: Jusy Heavy Duty Protective Case
With it's tire-track markings and shock absorbing TPU inner sleeve, this Pixel 5 case provides plenty of protection in a relatively slim package. It also features a kickstand for when you want to watch your favorite shows hands-free.
You raise me up: VRS Design Damda QuickStand Case
The raised edges all around the case protect against accidental bumps and drops. In addition to the hefty, rugged design, this case comes with a convenient kickstand for easy viewing.
Thin protector: SaharaCase Military Kickstand Series
With triple-hardened plastic, a lightweight design, and raised ridges on either side, this Pixel 5 case both protects against drops and provides a good grip. It also features a built-in kickstand, that is slim enough not to get in the way of your day to day usage.
Best heavy duty Pixel 5 cases
You can't go wrong with one of these options when looking for something that will actually protect your Pixel 5 against drops and bumps. When deciding between the options on this list, you'll want to consider how thick you want the case to be, if you want it to offer any other conveniences, and of course what your color preferences are.
The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case offers full-body protection for your Pixel 5, thanks to the multi-layered casing and the built-in plastic screen protector. If you're doing something outdoors or want to add a little more security, you can also clip it to your belt.
If you're looking for a heavy-duty option and you don't mind paying a little more for it, you should definitely go for the Feiteng Pixel 5 Metal Case. It has an aluminum outer shell that screws into the softer inner layers to ensure your phone stays securely cushioned inside. It even comes with a glass screen protector that supports the fingerprint reader so you don't have to worry about purchasing a screen protector separately.
Want something protective that isn't super bulky? I suggest the SaharaCase Military Kickstand Series. It's lightweight, but the soft inner TPU combined with the hard PC shell helps prevent permanent damages from drops and bumps. Plus, it's got that nifty built-in kickstand, making it easier to watch your favorite shows hands-free.
