Best Heavy Duty Pixel 5 Cases Android Central 2020

The worst thing that can happen after getting a new Google Pixel 5 is dropping it and causing permanent damage to the screen or casing. That's where having the best heavy-duty Pixel 5 case will really put your mind at ease. I've scoured the internet and made a list of the best heavy-duty Pixel 5 cases. See which one catches your eye. To further protect, don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors as well.

Best heavy duty Pixel 5 cases

You can't go wrong with one of these options when looking for something that will actually protect your Pixel 5 against drops and bumps. When deciding between the options on this list, you'll want to consider how thick you want the case to be, if you want it to offer any other conveniences, and of course what your color preferences are.

The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case offers full-body protection for your Pixel 5, thanks to the multi-layered casing and the built-in plastic screen protector. If you're doing something outdoors or want to add a little more security, you can also clip it to your belt.

If you're looking for a heavy-duty option and you don't mind paying a little more for it, you should definitely go for the Feiteng Pixel 5 Metal Case. It has an aluminum outer shell that screws into the softer inner layers to ensure your phone stays securely cushioned inside. It even comes with a glass screen protector that supports the fingerprint reader so you don't have to worry about purchasing a screen protector separately.

Want something protective that isn't super bulky? I suggest the SaharaCase Military Kickstand Series. It's lightweight, but the soft inner TPU combined with the hard PC shell helps prevent permanent damages from drops and bumps. Plus, it's got that nifty built-in kickstand, making it easier to watch your favorite shows hands-free.