Best Heavy Duty Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Android Central 2021

We're big proponents of slapping a case on your smartphone in order to protect it, but some cases just aren't up to snuff. That's why we've compiled a list of the best heavy-duty cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 so you can keep your flagship safe and protected from the elements and your own clumsiness.

These are the best heavy-duty Galaxy S21 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely one of the best Android phones of 2021, with high-end specs and high-end style to match. However, sometimes the most premium phones are also the most fragile. If you're going to shell out nearly four figures on a new device, don't you want to make sure it is as protected as possible?

When it comes to heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21, our favorite has to be the ArmadilloTek Vanguard. The case itself is built like a tank, and it features a built-in kickstand for an enjoyable multimedia experience. If that case is a bit too bulky for your tastes, consider a more slim yet still protective option like the Niter Rugged Shield or the Sucnakp Shock Absorption.

Whichever option you decide on, make sure it's one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases from our Android Central roundups. We'll be updating our S21 case roundups frequently, so be sure to check back for even more great options!