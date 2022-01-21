Best headphones with Google Assistant support Android Central 2022

Smartphones are laden with smarter features every year, and one of the constant ways is Google Assistant, which you can find on several different devices. Some of those include headphones, where the trusty Assistant can pipe up on demand, either by voice or a simple button press. Google's own Pixel Buds A-Series) are the leading example for making that access easy, functional, and consistent. But there are plenty of other options to choose from, so we gathered the best Google Assistant headphones for you to consider.

When Google remade its Pixel Buds, the 2020 iteration was a huge departure from the original model in that they were true wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds A-Series take so much of the 2020 iteration and came out with what is essentially a cheaper variant that performs more consistently. The tight integration with Google Assistant is easily one of the biggest reasons to want these earbuds above all others, especially when said integration feels so natural. Just activate it via a touch gesture on the earbud, or wake it up by voice, hands-free. The voice features play a prominent role in what you can do with them. The translation features alone are pretty good, and they go an extra mile through the Transcribe mode that helps Spanish, French, Italian, and German speakers to translate into English. It also works both ways, since English speakers can get translations from those languages, too. Google even added the ability to turn off touch controls entirely by voice. The integration story applies in other ways, like how they pair so seamlessly with Android phones out of the case from the first time out. Sharing Detection lets you share one of your earbuds with someone, with individual volume control for each one. Handy for those times where you might want to be in on the same phone call or podcast. Sound quality is solid, but getting the right fit is crucial. The Bass Boost mode in the app adds some much-needed thump to what amounts to a great mid-range and recessed highs. Unfortunately, there's still no proper equalizer to customize the sound further, but the default sound, especially with Bass Boost, is really solid, as is. Nor are there the swipe gestures to control volume from the Pixel Buds (2020), but that's not a huge loss. The A-Series sound exactly the same, otherwise. The Pixel Buds were made to last up to five hours per charge, with an additional 19 hours of battery life coming from the case. It's smaller than most others and is compatible with wireless chargers for added convenience. Instead of that, you always have USB-C to charge up fast. Pros: Excellent Assistant integration

Wireless charging case & USB-C wired charging

Comfortable fit for most

Good sound

Fantastic media controls Cons: Lacks active noise cancelation

Earbud battery life could be longer

No swipe gestures

No wireless charging case

Best overall Google Pixel Buds A-Series - Clearly White Talking Google Assistant The Pixel Buds A-Series are comfortable to wear and listen to, just as they are to talk to with Google Assistant on board. $99 at Google Store

$100 at Best Buy

Upgrade pick: Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 are the company's premier true wireless earbuds, featuring active noise cancelation (ANC) and pretty seamless access to Google Assistant. While you won't be able to wake it purely by saying "OK, Google," you will be able to get to it by way of the controls on the earbuds themselves. Sony didn't change how it works with these earbuds. By default, the right earbud is designated for media controls, with the left controlling ambient sound mode. You can reverse it, but not in such a way to map all the features onto one earbud. Either way, Google Assistant works regardless of which earbud you've assigned to it. Just tap and hold and the familiar chime should sound off. The relatively larger surfaces on each of the earbuds should make touch controls easier to manage. Being that it works so well when you use the Assistant, it also helps that the WF-1000XM4 are such good audio performers. They feature a balanced sound, which you can always adjust through Sony's Headphones Connect companion app. ANC is among the best you'll find on any pair of true wireless earbuds, so that's a bonus. Battery life is also pretty solid at up to six hours per charge, plus an extra 18 hours coming from the case. With fast charging via USB-C, a quick 10-minute charge is enough to get 90 minutes of listening time. No wireless charging for the case, unfortunately, so you will need to keep a cable handy when you need to charge back up again. Pros: Great sound quality

Excellent ANC support

Great app integration

USB-C for charging

Decent battery life Cons: Earbuds are bigger than usual

Lacks wireless charging case

Case is a bit large

Best value: Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds

Where the Pixel Buds remove all wires, the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds retain them, though do it with a USB-C port rather than the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want something wired to not worry about battery life — and want quick access to Google Assistant — you will find some convenience with these earbuds. It also doesn't hurt that they're so affordable. The earbuds themselves were designed to look more like the original Pixel Buds, not the latest pair, but that doesn't mean you won't be comfortable. They should feel pretty stable, and the cable itself isn't all that weighted. As Google no longer offers these in the box with its Pixel phones, you can still get them separately. Don't expect outstanding sound quality because these headphones don't have that. The bass is subdued in favor of more mids and highs unless you're able to get a tight enough seal to bring out more of the low-end. Unless you use a third-party equalizer to playback audio files, you won't get as far with streaming services. When it comes to invoking Google Assistant, you can't do it the same way as you would with the Pixel Buds, where just talking is enough. Here, you'll have to press the button on the inline remote to bring it up. But once you do, all the same features apply, including translation. Pros: Easy Google Assistant access

Wired, so no batteries

Inline controls

Low price Cons: Average sound quality

Assistant isn't truly hands-free

Best value Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds Wired Assistant For the fastest way to get Google Assistant talking without latency, look no further than the Google USB-C Earbuds. $30 at Google

Best on-ear assistant: JBL Live 400BT

JBL didn't enable Google Assistant by default on the Live 400BT because you have to go into the JBL app first. The reason why is because these on-ear headphones also support Amazon Alexa, so you have to choose Google's voice assistant as your primary choice. Once you do, it's easy enough to get the Assistant talking by just tapping on the ear cup. Those onboard controls also handle features like Ambient Aware and TalkThru, which are JBL's terminology for an ambient sound mode, so you can hear your surroundings without having to remove your headphones. They do sound, especially for what you're paying, courtesy of a relatively balanced sound that gets a slight bass boost. Battery life holds up well, at up to 24 hours per charge. The only downside is you have to charge via Micro-USB, which also negates fast charging. For that reason, you'll have to wait two hours to fully charge them when they're dead. Pros: Great sound quality

Ambient sound mode

Google Assistant with just a tap

Long battery life Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Best on-ear assistant JBL Live 400BT Budget-friendly Assistant The JBL Live 400BT offer good sound quality, one-tap access to the Google Assistant, and excellent battery life. $100 at Best Buy

$100 at Newegg

Best over-ear assistant: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Bose carries on its reputation for making good headphones with the NCH 700, thanks to a boost in sound quality that is subtle, yet enough of a difference to stand out from the company's other comparable over-ears. They're also known for their excellent ANC performance, which are among the best in the business for any over-ear pair. There are up to 11 steps of ANC, so you even get to customize that a bit. The dedicated voice assistant button on the headphones is your ticket into waking Google Assistant at a moment's notice. From there, it's easy to make your request or command. While the NCH 700 are a little bigger than other Bose headphones, they are comfortable to wear over long periods. It's just unfortunate they don't fold to reduce their footprint when you travel anywhere with them. Battery life isn't amazing but is above-average at up to 20 hours per charge. Plug them in for a quick 15-minute spurt through USB-C and you can play audio for up to two hours. Sadly, you won't be able to charge and listen at the same time. Pros: Superb ANC performance

Excellent sound quality

Very comfortable

Decent battery life

Fast charging Cons: Non-foldable, bulky design

Competitors beat battery life

No simultaneous charging and listening

Best over-ear assistant Bose Noise Canceling Headphones - Black Drown out your surroundings The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are some of the best ANC headphones around. They feature excellent battery life, sound quality, ANC, and support for hands-free Google Assistant. From $379 at Amazon

$379 at Best Buy

$379 at Walmart

Best noise-canceling assistant: Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony gives it its all with the WH-1000XM4, with the audio quality and ANC performance standing out above all else. Its QN1 processor and dual noise sensor do a better job of blocking ambient sound. The onboard Google Assistant support is stellar because you can simply activate it hands-free. You only have to say the wake word, and the Assistant will be at your service. The sound signature sticks with a familiar bass-heavy balance that sometimes overtakes the mids and highs. If you go through the equalizer inside Sony's Headphones Connect app, you can customize how you want them to sound. Sony's Precise Voice Pickup and Speak to Chat features also play a leading role in improving call quality. This way, you can ask the Assistant to call someone and not worry about clarity during the call. You can also finally pair with two devices simultaneously, so you can listen to music on one device while taking calls from another. These are comfortable headphones to wear, which is great since they can play for up to 32 hours per charge, give or take a little depending on volume and ANC. With fast charging, just a 10-minute charge can get up to five hours of playback. The only problem is you can't charge and listen at the same time. Pros: Class-leading ANC performance

Long battery life

Customizable sound

Fast charging capable

Great phone call quality

Pair with two devices at once Cons: No simultaneous charging and listening

No difference in design

No improvement in overall audio quality

Best in-ear assistant: Jabra Elite 7 Pro

It's hard not to like the Jabra Elite 7 Pro when looking at the totality of their design and functionality. Given how comfortable they are to wear, the fit really benefits the overall sound. The solid ANC only works after you go through a forced sound customization in the Sound+ app to personalize the feature for your ears, but the results are at least noteworthy. They sound nice and balanced, and you can easily adjust that in the excellent Sound+ app available for Android and iOS. The app is where you also set up Google Assistant (you can also choose Alexa instead) for easy access through a dedicated control scheme in the earbuds themselves. Doesn't hurt that they are physical buttons rather than touch-sensitive ones, so you shouldn't get any false positives. That's great when you want to issue commands or make calls, buoyed further by Jabra's MultiSensor Voice Technology to clear things up even further. Just a bummer that while you can use a single earbud in mono mode, you can't do multipoint to connect to two devices at once until Jabra releases a firmware update to enable that early in 2022. On the bright side, the IP57 rating makes the Elite 7 Pro pretty durable, and you can count on reliable battery life. Expect up to eight hours per charge with ANC on, and maybe even 10 hours if you always leave it off. The case gives you three additional charges for a total of about 30 hours. Charge it up via USB-C or Qi wireless charging, plus fast charging option where a quick five-minute charge can get you up to 60 minutes of playback. Pros Easy Google Assistant access

Excellent audio quality, including ANC

Great fit and comfort

Outstanding call quality

Reliable button controls

Great value for the price Cons ANC shouldn't be mandatory

More codecs would've been nice

No multipoint right now

Best in-ear assistant Jabra Elite 7 Pro - Titanium Black An Elite performer The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's best combination of all the features and functions that make wireless earbuds great. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Best neckbuds assistant: LG Tone Flex XL7

Neckband earbuds aren't for everyone, but when they're done right, it's easier to appreciate them. LG has been making them for years, and the Tone Flex XL7 have a few things going for them. Starting with the dedicated Google Assistant button on the neckband itself, you have quick access to the voice assistant with a simple press and hold. Sound quality is solid, thanks in part to the AAC codec support LG ensured. At this price, you should get higher fidelity anyway, but nice to see that it's there. The only thing is they're not made for the bass-loving crowd, as the sound profile is skewed a little more toward the mids and highs. For certain genres, that works, but you won't get the thump you want for hip hop and EDM. It's a shame because the built-in DAC actually helps music sound better. Battery life is reasonably good at about eight hours — maybe more — of playback per charge. There is a fast charging option, where plugging in for just 10 minutes can get you about three hours. They're also pretty loud by default, so you won't have to raise the volume as much, which ultimately conserves some of the battery. Pros: Easy Google Assistant access

Built-in DAC

Great sound

Decent battery life

Fast charging Cons: Not as bold with bass