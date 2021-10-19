Best Google Pixel 6 cases Android Central 2021

The regular Pixel 6 was the only one to get actual color and not just metallic shades, and we deserve to flaunt those fun colors and bold accents around that eye-catching camera bar stretching across the back. This is one of the best Android phones with half a decade of updates ahead of it, and if you want your new phone to last that long, you need to grab one of the best Pixel 6 cases you can.

Come to the dark side : Caseology Parallax Staff Pick While not many cases yet highlight that pop of red at the top of the Kinda Coral, Caseology lept right in. So whether you're tracking rebel scum across the galaxy or lording over your domain, the Parallax will help you keep an iron grip upon your Pixel 6, thanks to the new diamond grip pads along the bumper. $15 at Amazon Grip and go : Spigen Liquird Air Armor While Spigen is better known for the Rugged Armor and Tough Armor, its best case is the Liquid Air Armor. The texture is grippier than the Rugged and Thin Fit, but it's still slim, works with stick-on grips or card slots, and it's snug but easy to get on and off if you want to hide some cash or an ID inside. $16 at Amazon Kickstands kick butt : Poetic Revolution The Revolution is already a heavy-duty case with heavy-duty thickness, but Poetic makes excellent use of it by adding a kickstand that works both vertically and horizontally. The front frame of the case includes a built-in screen protector that should work with Google's in-screen fingerprint sensor, and should you scratch that screen protector somehow, there's a spare front frame in the box. From $26 at Amazon All the color options : kwmobile Soft Slim If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: life's too short for boring cases. kwmobile lets you pick from over a dozen colors to get exactly the hue to match your wardrobe, your purse, or your favorite team. Now, if only they sold matching smartwatch bands to go with them, they'd be perfect. $9 at Amazon Clearly superior : Spigen Ultra Hybrid If you're packing that lovely Coral or Seafoam colorway, you probably want to show it off. I'm still mourning the death of the Liquid Crystal series, but Spigen still has a crowd-pleaser with the Ultra Hybrid. The rugged plastic bumper helps reinforce the softer inner case while letting you show off the full Pixel 6 style. You can also pick between a clear bumper or a matte black bumper to match the Pixel 6's frame. $16 at Amazon Sage design and shades : Caseology Vault Are you going to miss the Sorta Sage Pixel 5? No worries, Caseology brings that color along to the Pixel 6 in its slim, grippy Vault case. The texture across the back is wonderfully plush, almost pleather-like, and the case adds a raised ridge or protection around that bold new camera bar to keep it safe and stable when it's flat on a table. $13 at Amazon Stylish, yet secure : iBlason Cosmo Series Heavy-duty cases usually only come in two flavors: boring and macho. i-Blason bucks that trend with the Cosmo Series. This two-piece case includes a built-in screen protector in the front frame, and the back is covered with a beautiful white/grey/pink marble tiling with metalling rode gold accents. The bump around the camera is there, but the pattern helps it blend in better. $20 at Amazon Affordable protection : Foluu Liquid Silicone Foluu may not be a name you're familiar with, but the cases it makes punch above their budget. A nice high bumper protects that thick camera bump, and the cool color options help the Pixel 6 stay understated so your new flagship doesn't catch too many wandering eyes until you start snapping pictures with it. $9 at Amazon You'll Forget It's There : Aeska Slim Thin This clear case isn't as reinforced as the Spigen, but it is slimmer and more affordable. This means that you get the added grip and scratch protection while showing off that cool colorway, but you shouldn't expect it to survive any significant drop unscathed as thinner cases mean there's less mass to absorb and redirect the energy of a fall. $9 at Amazon Always a classic : Spigen Rugged Armor One of Spigen's oldest case styles, the Rugged Armor remains popular year after year for one reason: consistency! While details around the camera change — especially for the Pixel 6's camera bar — the smooth back and just enough grip on the sides to keep it in your hand and off the concrete. $16 at Amazon Carry it all : Foluu Canvas Flip Wallet Our phones are already our digital lifelines, so you might as well slip your cards in and just carry one thing rather than two. Foluu's folio won't break your budget and also doubles as a kickstand. Magnetic clasps keep everything in place, and there are three card slots in addition to the cash flap, ensuring you can keep everything together neatly. $12 at Amazon

The best Pixel 6 cases focus on the camera

The Pixel 6's camera bar may look a little bit Cylon — especially with that bright red accent on the Kinda Coral — but that camera bar also makes it easier to help tell durable from thin cases and help separate the good from the bad.

For instance, the Caseology Parallax has a thicker bumper around the camera module and a thicker raised lip around the cameras themselves. It completely covers the sides and covers the sharp top/bottom edges so that the camera module won't catch on an edge and break during a fall. By contrast, Google's official, transparent Google Pixel 6 Case has a lip on the top and bottom edges, but Google preserves the sharp look and leaves the sides of the camera bar exposed.