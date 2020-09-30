Best Google Pixel 5 Cases Android Central 2020

It may be hard to pick the best Pixel 5 case because there will be so many options. Whether you want a ruggedly handsome heavy duty case, a super slim and stylish case, or something in between like the perfectly balanced Caseology Parallax, these are the best Google Pixel 5 cases to be found right now.

What are the best cases for your Pixel 5?

The Google Pixel 5 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of the year and I'm pleased to name-brand cases like Ghostek, Totallee, and Caseology available right out of the gate. The Caseology Parallax in particular is an excellent Google Pixel 5 case because not only does it offer air cushion impact protection and a nice lip around the camera, it has undeniable style. Skip the boring black and get you something bold, like the gold-accented Navy Blue, and the Aqua Green with a green Pixel 5 will look killer!

If you need something a little slimmer we'd recommend the excellent Anccer Colorful Series, and it even comes in clear so you can show off the Pixel 5's minimalist design prowess. We'll see more cases over the coming months, but with such great Google Pixel 5 cases available right now, why wait?