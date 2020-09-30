Best Google Pixel 5 Cases Android Central 2020
It may be hard to pick the best Pixel 5 case because there will be so many options. Whether you want a ruggedly handsome heavy duty case, a super slim and stylish case, or something in between like the perfectly balanced Caseology Parallax, these are the best Google Pixel 5 cases to be found right now.
- Safe and stylish: Caseology Parallax
- Long-term protection: Tudia Dualshield Merge Series
- Grip without girth: Luibor Silicone
- Scratch protection: Anccer Colorful Series
- Can't beat a classic: Caseology Legion
- Almost invisible: TopACE Slim Crystal
- Clearly protective: Ghostek Covert
Safe and stylish: Caseology ParallaxStaff pick
This mesmerizing case has protected my last two Pixels with grace, and the colorways for the Pixel 5 are quite fetching. The Aqua Green will fit the green Pixel 5 perfectly while Burgundy and Navy Blue jazz up the black Pixel 5.
Long-term protection: Tudia Dualshield Merge Series
If you want a heavy-duty case without a heavy-duty price, Tudia has been the go-to for years. The Merge Series gives you the impact protection and grip of a flexible TPU sleeve with the sturdiness of a polycarbonate back.
Grip without girth: Luibor Silicone
What this case lacks in fun colors it makes up for in grip and a slim profile. The diamond texture across the back should add grip no matter which way you hold it, and there's also hatching across the sides.
Scratch protection: Anccer Colorful Series
This super slim Google Pixel 5 case won't give you much drop protection, but it'll add grip and a cool color while also protecting your new Pixel from scratches and scuffs.
Can't beat a classic: Caseology Legion
This case is a lot more understated that the bold colors of the Parallax, but it will stand the test of time. Legion cases are some of Caseology's most dependable and I'm grateful it's available for the Pixel 5.
Almost invisible: TopACE Slim Crystal
Want to let that mint green of the metallic sheen of your Pixel 5 be on full display while still keeping it protecting from dents and dings? TopACE's clear case has you covered.
Clearly protective: Ghostek Covert
Ghostek's Google Pixel 5 case may be more translucent than transparent, but it still lets the Pixel branding shine through while protecting it from nasty drops and scrapes.
What are the best cases for your Pixel 5?
The Google Pixel 5 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of the year and I'm pleased to name-brand cases like Ghostek, Totallee, and Caseology available right out of the gate. The Caseology Parallax in particular is an excellent Google Pixel 5 case because not only does it offer air cushion impact protection and a nice lip around the camera, it has undeniable style. Skip the boring black and get you something bold, like the gold-accented Navy Blue, and the Aqua Green with a green Pixel 5 will look killer!
If you need something a little slimmer we'd recommend the excellent Anccer Colorful Series, and it even comes in clear so you can show off the Pixel 5's minimalist design prowess. We'll see more cases over the coming months, but with such great Google Pixel 5 cases available right now, why wait?
