The best Galaxy Buds Pro deals

The days of Android fans settling for the AirPods Pro are over. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the perfect competitor to Apple's popular noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds — and even better, they come in at a much cheaper price. At nearly $50 below the price of the Apple AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds Pro are more affordable and include nearly all of the same great features as well as a couple you won't find on the alternative.

While finding a discounted Galaxy Buds Pro deal used to be tough, Samsung seems to have recently discontinued these particular in-ear headphones on its own site. This means prices are regularly discounted, probably to make way for the inevitable Buds Pro 2

We rated the Galaxy Buds Pro as the best Samsung earbuds available right now, in part thanks to their effective active noise-cancellation, comfortable design, Spatial 360 Audio, and overall excellent sound in general. Of course, it's important to note that there are a few select features such as Spatial 360 Audio that will only work when the earbuds are paired with a Galaxy phone.