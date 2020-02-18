With version 13 of the Oculus software, the Oculus Quest now automatically tracks your hands when it can't find any Oculus Touch controllers in range. While it's a novelty to browse through the Oculus menus with just your fingers, playing games is way more fun. To get started, sideload apps to your Oculus Quest using Sidequest before you begin. Also, for the best results, always play in a well-lit room for optimal hand-tracking performance. The brighter, the better.

★ Featured favorite : Tea for God Staff Pick If you're looking for the best example of what hand-tracking can bring to an already amazing experience, the oddly named Tea for God is the first step you should take. Tea for God is a never-ending procedurally-generated experience. The game creates its world as you play, and it's different every single time. On top of being one of the best room-scale experiences available, Tea for God utilizes the hand-tracking feature in a wholly natural way. It makes guns out of hands, brings enemies close so you can punch them, and has lots of buttons and doors to open with your fingers. Free at SideQuest

Hand-tracking 101

Hand-tracking is still early for the Oculus Quest, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it with any of these fantastic games. While there's something for just about everyone here, there's something well worth noting: all of these titles are in early development and likely will look and behave very differently (read: better) in the months to come. The nice part is that they're all free, so you won't have to worry about wasting your money on an experience you may not fully enjoy.

The most fleshed-out experiences here are Tea for God, Interdimensional Matter, and Cubism, without a doubt. These titles will give you a few good hours of fun, and they won't cost you anything more than your time. Setting up SideQuest is a breeze, and once you have it down, you can enjoy all sorts of titles and mods for your existing games that wouldn't otherwise see the light of day on the Oculus Store.

Oculus was quick to roll out automatic hand-tracking to the Quest after just a month of testing, and we expect significant improvements to hand-tracking just as we saw significant improvements to controller tracking just a few months after the release of the Oculus Quest. That being said, expect a few bugs but go into the experience expecting to have fun. After all, that is the entire point of gaming, and the realism of VR only makes that fun more palpable.