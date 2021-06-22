Many of us are excited about Amazon Prime Day because we want to get good deals on items that we really want or really need, but there are also plenty of shoppers looking out for bargains for their family or loved ones. One of the most popular categories we've been monitoring for deals this Prime Day is smartwatches, but most of those devices have been geared toward adults, not children.
If you're on the lookout for one of the best fitness trackers for your child, do not miss this deal on the Fitbit Ace 2. Everyone knows Fitbit's stellar reputation for making excellent trackers and smartwatches, but many don't realize that it has also made fitness bands for kids for several years. The Ace 2 is not the newest kids' Fitbit (the company released the Ace 3 earlier this year), but it's still one of the best you can buy, and now it's more than half off.
Fitbit Ace 2 | $40 off at Amazon
The Fitbit Ace 2 has been a family favorite for a few years now, and it's still among our top tracker picks for kids. It has a rugged yet kid-friendly design, is swim-proof and has a battery that lasts an entire school week. Parents can manage the device through their Fitbit app, and the minimal metrics collected cannot be shared or accessed by anyone other than the primary account holder.
This Prime Day deal on the Fitbit Ace 2 just might be the best $30 you spend on your kid all summer. It's a fun, fashionable, and durable wristband that helps get your youngster excited about exercising. It can track activities, steps, and sleep patterns, and not much else, but that's actually a good thing here. If you're like me, you don't necessarily want your little ones to have unnecessary screen distractions, and with the Ace 2, they won't get them.
What it does include is timers and wake-up alarms, as well as reminders to move (for when they've been sitting on the couch too long), reminders to get ready for bed, and a summary of their active goal minute. You can set up a Kid View in the Fitbit app so they can see their progress, and you can create a family group to have friendly fitness competitions.
The Ace 2 comes in three fun colors, including a Night sky and Neon Yellow version, one with Grape and blue accents, and a Watermelon and Teal variant (my personal favorite). This device typically retails for $80 — which is a bit steep in my opinion — but for $30, it's a no-brainer purchase. At this price, you can outfit all of your kiddos for the cost of just one Ace 2 band at the regular price.
However, if you're not quite feeling the Fitbit vibe, our runner-up pick for the best Prime Day kids fitness tracker deal is also on sale. You can grab a Garmin vivofit jr. 3 for $30 off today only!
Garmin vivofit jr. 3 | $30 off at Amazon
Our very own Chris Wedel is in a unique situation when it comes to kids' wearables, as he is fortunate to have two young sons who are always eager to test out a new tracker. Chris's kids absolutely loved the vivofit jr. 3, particularly for its spectacular one-year battery life, great visibility, and its more smartwatch-like look and feel.
