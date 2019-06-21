If you're wanting to get fit, you need some kind of tracker to ensure you're hitting your goals. There are many different offerings out there from a variety of brands like Fitbit, Samsung, Withings, Apple, and more. Because of this variety, it can be difficult to find the best product for the best price. However, there are a bunch of promotions and discounts out there right now so we've compiled only the top tier deals below so you know you're getting what you want for a great price. Best Fitness Band Deal $119.99: Fitbit Charge 3 If you want your fitness tracker in the form of a band, but also want a few smartwatch style features thrown in, the Fitbit Charge 3 is for you. It has just the right amount of smart features like alerting you of incoming calls or texts, while focusing mainly on daily health and fitness tracking. It doesn't add a ton of bulk to your wrist thanks to its slim and light design and it still has a battery that can last for 7 days per charge.

Popular choice Fitbit Charge 3 Amazon has an awesome deal on the popular Fitbit Charge 3 right now with $30 off the price direct at Fitbit's own site. The discount applies to the rose gold/blue gray model and takes it back down to its Black Friday price. $119.99 $149.95 $30 savings See at Amazon

Smartwatch Savings $209.95: Fitbit Versa Special Edition The Fitbit Versa lineup includes a few different models including the original version, the Fitbit Versa Special Edition and the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition. They share some similarities like the ability to track your workouts and your heart rate — as well as your sleep. They all also have smartwatch functions like getting notifications from your connected phone. Some workout types and app functions are only available on the higher-end Versa or Versa Special Edition and if you want to make NFC-based payments, you're going to want to avoid the Lite model.

All rounder Fitbit Versa Special Edition Most of the Fitbit Versa family is full price right now at Amazon and elsewhere, but the Special Edition is discounted by $20 in the stylish charcoal color. It's possible we'll see some more models drop in price come Prime Day. $209.95 $229.95 $20 savings See at Amazon

iPhone Users Only $199: Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts, plus it's water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your phone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy.

Apple savings Apple Watch Series 3 While there are some savings to be had on the newest Series 4, the real bargains are to be found with the previous-gen Series 3. It's still super smart and has all of the fitness-related capabilities and apps you could want without breaking the bank. $199 $279 $80 savings See at Amazon

Time's Ticking $119.99: Ticwatch E Ticwatch E can track walks, runs, rides, heart rate and strength training and sync it all via Google Fit. While it may not be the most stylish of smartwatches, it is a good entry-level fitness tracker for those just getting starting with some health and fitness goals.

Affordable smarts Ticwatch E Ticwatch E was already super affordable at its MSRP of $128 but you can strap one on for as little as $112 right now. It has since been replaced by the Ticwatch E2, though that runs around $160. $111.99 $128 $16 savings See at Amazon

All Fitness Tracker Deals