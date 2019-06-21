If you're wanting to get fit, you need some kind of tracker to ensure you're hitting your goals. There are many different offerings out there from a variety of brands like Fitbit, Samsung, Withings, Apple, and more. Because of this variety, it can be difficult to find the best product for the best price. However, there are a bunch of promotions and discounts out there right now so we've compiled only the top tier deals below so you know you're getting what you want for a great price.
Best Fitness Band Deal $119.99: Fitbit Charge 3
If you want your fitness tracker in the form of a band, but also want a few smartwatch style features thrown in, the Fitbit Charge 3 is for you. It has just the right amount of smart features like alerting you of incoming calls or texts, while focusing mainly on daily health and fitness tracking. It doesn't add a ton of bulk to your wrist thanks to its slim and light design and it still has a battery that can last for 7 days per charge.
Popular choice
Fitbit Charge 3
Amazon has an awesome deal on the popular Fitbit Charge 3 right now with $30 off the price direct at Fitbit's own site. The discount applies to the rose gold/blue gray model and takes it back down to its Black Friday price.
$119.99
$149.95 $30 savings
Smartwatch Savings $209.95: Fitbit Versa Special Edition
The Fitbit Versa lineup includes a few different models including the original version, the Fitbit Versa Special Edition and the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition. They share some similarities like the ability to track your workouts and your heart rate — as well as your sleep. They all also have smartwatch functions like getting notifications from your connected phone. Some workout types and app functions are only available on the higher-end Versa or Versa Special Edition and if you want to make NFC-based payments, you're going to want to avoid the Lite model.
All rounder
Fitbit Versa Special Edition
Most of the Fitbit Versa family is full price right now at Amazon and elsewhere, but the Special Edition is discounted by $20 in the stylish charcoal color. It's possible we'll see some more models drop in price come Prime Day.
$209.95
$229.95 $20 savings
iPhone Users Only $199: Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts, plus it's water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your phone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy.
Apple savings
Apple Watch Series 3
Time's Ticking $119.99: Ticwatch E
Ticwatch E can track walks, runs, rides, heart rate and strength training and sync it all via Google Fit. While it may not be the most stylish of smartwatches, it is a good entry-level fitness tracker for those just getting starting with some health and fitness goals.
Affordable smarts
Ticwatch E
Ticwatch E was already super affordable at its MSRP of $128 but you can strap one on for as little as $112 right now. It has since been replaced by the Ticwatch E2, though that runs around $160.
$111.99
$128 $16 savings
All Fitness Tracker Deals
Awesome hybrid: Withings Steel HR
Combining traditional watch looks with smartwatch features, the Withings HR is the fitness tracker you should get if you don't want to look like you're wearing a fitness tracker. It's usually about $20 more than this, too.
Previous generation: Fitbit Charge 2
The Fitbit Charge 2 may have been discontinued thanks to the updated Fibit Charge 3 appearing on the scene, but select models can still be purchased from Amazon from around $130.
For the pros: Garmin Forerunner 235
Garmin makes exceptional fitness tracking gear, particularly for runners and cyclists. The Garmin Forerunner is regarded as a solid GPS tracker that can easily sync to your phone and to popular apps like Strava. It's usually $330.
Smart scale: Eufy SmartScale C1
You probably want a smart scale to go with your activity tracker to ensure your hard work is paying off. Eufy's SmartScale C1 is usually $30, which is already a steal, but code EUFYSLC1 takes $10 off making it a no-brainer purchase.
How to get the Best Fitness Tracker Deals
There are so many trackers and smartwatches on the market so it can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, healthy competition is good for keeping prices competitive and that means deals regularly pop up. Previous generation models regularly get discounted when new versions are released and shopping seasons like Prime Day and Black Friday are the key times to grab a bargain on your next piece of fitness tech.
We keep tabs on all of the major retailers that stock devices from the likes of Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, Withings, and more so we're aware as soon as prices drop. Be sure to bookmark this page if you're on the hunt for a discounted fitness tracker, especially as we head toward Amazon Prime Day.
Unless you are in desperate need of one of these today, you may want to wait for Prime Day to bring some potential savings to these items. Be sure to visit the Prime Day Hub to keep up to date on all the deals and everything else Prime Day related. Our roundup on the Best Apple Watch Deals might be of interest, too, if you're into wearables.
