These Fire Tablets often go on sale throughout the year, but you're unlikely to find a better deal on one than during Prime Day. Here are the best Fire Tablet deals that we've seen so far.

Fire Tablet devices can run most of the popular media, streaming, and social media apps that you'll find on more expensive tablets, plus they can handle quite a bit of productivity work. They're also great for mobile gaming and for entertaining your little ones. And with multi-user and multi-account support, as well as the Amazon's Kids+ service, they make the perfect family tablet even more of a good value. The non-kid versions of the Fire Tablets can be had in an ad-free, or a cheaper, ad-supported option (and you can always upgrade to ad-free for an additional fee at a later time).

Amazon makes some of the most affordable and most popular Android tablets, and we're going to be continually looking for the best Fire Tablet deals to share with you leading up to Amazon Prime Day .

The Fire HD 8 Plus is the most premium Fire Tablet you can buy in 2020, featuring a faster processor and wireless charging capability. When paired with the Wireless Charging Dock, you also get an Echo Show experience.

Amazon's Fire Tablets are one category of the company's devices that often see discounts on top of their already affordable prices. But be sure to keep coming back to this page, as we'll be continuously updating the great deals on this list right up through Prime Day 2020!

Best Fire 7 Tablet Deals

The Fire 7 tablet is already so affordable that many people just drop one in their virtual cart almost without thinking about it. If it were available in a grocery store, you might expect to see it next to the gum and mints as an "impulse buy." It's not currently on discount, but we hope to see its priced lowered by $10 or so during Prime Day 2020.

The Fire 7 has a seven-inch IPS display and is available in configurations of 16GB and 32GB of storage, though you can add up to 512GB through a microSD card. The device gets up to seven hours of screen-on time on a charge, has front and rear cameras for photos and video calling, and even comes with hands-free Alexa access.

Best Fire HD 8 Tablet Deals

This year, Amazon introduced not one, but two versions of its popular mid-sized tablets, the Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 8 Plus. On the surface, there isn't much (if anything) that differentiates the two devices. The differences come down to internal components and external features.

The Fire HD 8 is the tablet that most people will (and probably should) get, as it has the same display and design as the HD 8 Plus, but comes in $20 cheaper than its premium sibling. What makes the HD 8 Plus worth considering, however, are those extra features that point toward the future of Amazon tablets.

The Fire HD 8 Plus has a faster processor and more RAM than the HD 8, but what's really interesting is the fact that it is capable of charging wirelessly. When paired with its Wireless Charging Dock accessory, you can even turn it into an Echo Show.

Best Fire HD 10 Tablet Deals

Until the Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus were released, the Fire HD 10 was our pick for best Amazon Fire Tablet, and while it has lost that crown, for now, it is still an excellent device for media consumption and gaming.

With a 10.1-inch full HD screen, this beautiful tablet compares favorably to the entry-level iPad or the latest and greatest from Samsung but costs hundreds less than those devices. Like the HD 8 series, it comes in 32GB and 64GB varieties and is available in black, plum, white, and twilight blue. If you enjoy playing mobile Android games or watching Netflix or Prime Video on your couch or on the go, this is the Fire tablet to get.

Best Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

Amazon has been making a kid-friendly line of tablets for several years now under the moniker of Kids Edition devices. These all come with a durable and colorful case, as well as a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited), which is the company's comprehensive set of parental controls and age-appropriate content. All Kids Edition Fire tablets come in three colors: pink, blue, and purple, and all can be purchased in two-packs as well (in case your children aren't great at sharing).

The Fire 7 Kids Edition has been a popular product for several reasons, not the least of which is the price. As the smallest Kids Edition tablet, it's also the least expensive. The other thing this tiny tablet has going for it is its size. The seven-inch screen is just about perfect for any kid to hold, be they a three-year-old toddler or a ten-year-old tween.

Best Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

As with the grown-up tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition was our pick for the top Kids Edition Fire tablet in 2020. It has a better display than the 7-inch version, but it also has better cameras and speakers. As with the recent regular Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition charges via USB-C, which is nice if you don't want to have too much cord clutter while charging. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Of course, all of the other Kids Edition goodies are in place here, including the child-proof cover, Amazon Kids+ subscription, and bright color options. This tablet is still manageable with small hands, but it delivers a markedly better viewing experience.

Best Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

If you have multiple young children in your household who happen to be good at sharing, then you may end up saving money by purchasing the larger Fire HD 10 Kids Edition instead of two or more of the smaller tablet options.

The big and beautiful 10.1-inch screen is the same that is found on the regular Fire HD 10, and it is perfect for gathering around to watch movies or TV shows through Amazon Kids+, especially with the kid case and its kickstand.

If your kids do fight over the tablet, no worries! As with all Kids Edition Fire tablets, this one comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee that says that Amazon will replace a broken device for free!

Best Fire Tablet Bundle Deals

Amazon has always offered some enticing bundles with its first-party devices, including its Fire tablets. Sometimes these are multi-device packages, while others feature accessories like chargers, cases, or screen protectors.

Which Fire Tablet Should You Buy?

Kids or no kids, our top pick for most people is the Fire HD 8 tablet. It regularly retails for $20 less than the Kids Edition version and has the same specs and internals. You can always add Amazon Kids+ to the regular HD 8 at any time (and unsubscribe at any time), and the regular version gives you a bit more freedom in terms of your personal case choices. Plus, if you're only going to buy one tablet, you might not want it to be bright pink, blue, or purple.

Fire HD 8 vs. Fire HD 8 Plus

We touched on this comparison above, but if you read past it or were still confused, here's what it boils down to. Unless you really care about charing your tablet wirelessly, then you don't need to bother with the Fire HD 8 Plus. It is an excellent tablet with some cool features, but they're not enough for most people to justify spending the extra $20 or so on. Plus, the regular HD 8 can still do Echo Show Mode as long as it is propped up in a case or stand.

Do you need a Fire Tablet Kids Edition?

As I mentioned above, you do not need to purchase a Kids Edition tablet, even if you want those features for your family. You can add the Amazon Kids+ service to any regular Fire tablet at any time, and the non-kids versions are substantially cheaper.

That's not to say that the Kids Edition tablets are not worth the money; they are. They come with supremely durable and soft cases featuring kickstands, and the Amazon Kids+ annual subscription and kid-friendly UI are worth the additional expense for many parents.

Prime Day 2020 Fire Tablet deals I'm most excited about

Fire tablets are already affordable electronic devices, and they're frequently on sale as it is. I think you can expect to see the deals mentioned above to go down by a further $5-$15, depending on the device, and that's great. But what I really want to see is an even better deal on the Fire HD 8 Plus bundle with Wireless Charging Dock. Currently, that bundle is being offered for $20 off, but I'd love to see it at $30-$35 off, which would essentially be giving you the Wireless Charging Dock for free!

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Fire Tablet deals?

Last summer, we saw some pretty good Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire tablets, and we hope these are bested in 2020. In 2019 the Fire HD 10 and Kids Edition HD 8 were discounted by $50, while the HD 8 saw a $30 price cut. But the best deal of all might have been getting two Fire 7 tablets for $50!