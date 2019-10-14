Best Family Plan in 2019: Which U.S. carrier treats families better? Android Central 2019

It's nice to have your entire family on the same cell phone plan, but it's even nicer if you can save money at the same time. Most providers have moved away from the family plan as a name and have moved towards offering discounts for having multiple lines on an account, but that still works well for families. The prices in this guide will be shown for four lines but some plans allow you to save with even more lines and autopay. Overall, the best option will be on Verizon Wireless, which allows you to mix and match.

This one isn't all about the price so much as it's about the coverage and features. Verizon lets you mix and match its unlimited plans and has a Just Kids plan specifically for your young ones. The savings per line increase with the number of lines you have, with the most basic unlimited plan starting at $30 per month for five or more lines, which is down from $70, $60, $45, and $35 for one through four lines. Most people will likely be content with the lowest tier Start Unlimited plan thanks to its unlimited talk, text, and data. However, LTE data speed will be reduced during times of congestion on this plan. If it's important to have more consistent data on a line, more expensive unlimited plans with an allotment of premium, or prioritized, LTE data are available. For a similar price to the Start Unlimited plan, a line on a plan with at least one other unlimited plan can be substituted for a Just Kids plan. This plan includes 5GB of data, unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts, and access to Verizon Smart Family Premium with Parental Controls. This can be a good way to limit and monitor a younger person's phone use. Pros: Mix and match unlimited plans

Dedicated plan for kids

Massive Verizon network Cons: 480p videos on most plans

No hotspot on smaller plans

Can't mix in smaller data plans

Not compatible with all unlocked phones

Best Overall Verizon Wireless Start Unlimited Mix and match unlimited

Best Value: Sprint

Sprint offers a lot of value for its customers when it comes to unlimited data but there's no getting around that the Sprint network isn't as big or as grand as its competitors. You can, however, check to see if you have coverage and if you do, there are some big savings available until 2021. Not to mention they all have hotspot and Hulu service included so you can stream to your heart's content.

Sprint is currently offering some pretty major discounts on its Unlimited Basic plan. Compared to the more expensive plan, data is more likely to be deprioritized during congestion, videos stream at standard definition, and you miss some features like Amazon Prime and Tidal. Even considering those omissions, the plan starts at $60 for one line and moves up to $100 for two through five lines. That's right, you can have five lines for the cost of two. While this discount doesn't last forever, even the standard prices are competitive. If you feel you need more, you can also jump up to the more expensive plans which come with more hotspot data, HD video streams, and Tidal music streaming. Pros: Unlimited talk, text, and data

Hotspot on all plans

Major discounts on Unlimited Basic plan

Hulu service included Cons: Weaker network

Not compatible with all unlocked phones

480p video

Best Value Sprint Unlimited Basic Big savings on lines 2-5

Best for Streaming: T-Mobile

T-Mobile delivers fast data and a lot of it. One of the best values comes from the middle unlimited plan, Magenta. There is a cheaper Essentials plan available on T-Mobile that includes unlimited data, but it has fewer features and doesn't include taxes and fees like the Magenta and Magenta Plus plans do. The Magenta plan starts at $70 per month for one line but the cost per line quickly drops to $60 with a second line. With that second line you also get Netflix included. Lines three, four, and five are priced at $47, $40, and $36 per month respectively. Again, taxes and fees are included. While this plan only streams videos at 480p quality, customers are allowed to use a massive 50GB before their data is deprioritized. An unlimited hotspot feature is also available with 3GB of LTE data. This plan also includes a few extras such as 2G data and texting in foreign countries, not to mention, 5GB of high speed data in Mexico and Canada. Pros: Fast T-Mobile LTE network

Netflix included

50GB before deprioritization

Compatible with most unlocked phones

International options Cons: 480p video

Small high speed hotspot

Best for Streaming T-Mobile Magenta Tons of data

Best for Light Users: AT&T Wireless

If your family doesn't use a lot of data or they can make strong use of your home Wi-Fi, a shared data plan might be a good value. AT&T's Mobile Share Plus 3GB plan allows your family to share 3GB of high speed data. After the 3GB is gone, data speeds are reduced to 2G speeds but if you use less than that, your data carries over to the next month. You could also save further by checking for discounts available from your school or workplace with the Signature Program discount. Like most other plans, having more lines can reduce your price per line coming down to $30 per line or $120 total each month with four lines. The price per line ranges from $50, $40, $34, and $30 per line as you add up to four lines to your account. You can use your data in a hotspot if your please as well. Of course, AT&T has more plans available, including a 9GB data sharing plan and two unlimited plans if you find AT&T's network is strong enough in your area to make the extra cost worth it over other carriers. Pros: Fast AT&T LTE network

More data available

Data rollover

Unlimited talk and text Cons: 480p video

Expensive

Best for Light Users AT&T Wireless Mobile Share Plus 3GB From 3GB to unlimited on one carrier

Best Prepaid: Verizon Wireless Prepaid

Verizon Prepaid allows you to mix and match its plans to build a plan that's a perfect fit for your family. One of the best values available is the First 6GB plan on all lines thanks to a $10 per additional line discount alongside a $5 per line discount for autopay. With this plan, each person will get 6GB of high speed data with unlimited 2G speeds if that runs out. All of this comes to $110 per month with four lines. Of course, more lines can be added at the same rate and plans can be mixed and matched for each family member's needs. Keep in mind that a 1GB plan is available but isn't eligible for discounts, making it more expensive than the 6GB plan if used for any line sother than line one. Upgrades are available with a 16GB and unlimited plan on the roster. All of this runs on top of one of the best wireless networks in the U.S. with mobile hotspot. Keep in mind you do give up a bit in extras when going with prepaid such as included international roaming but the 16GB plan as well as the unlimited plan includes unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada. Pros: Massive Verizon network

Mobile hotspot

Unlimited talk and text

Several data packages Cons: 480p video

No Premium LTE data