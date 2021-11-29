The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature simple touch controls, allowing to you play or pause music just by tapping the touch-sensitive surface. Battery life is rated for up to six hours on a single charge for the earbuds, or a total of 18 hours when you factor in the included charging case. Then, you can juice them back up to 100% using a USB-C charging cable or one of the best wireless charging pads.

There are quite a few great deals to be had if you're looking for the best Cyber Monday headphone deals . This includes the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, reduced to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $199. These earbuds normally retail for around $280, but thanks to Cyber Monday, you can save $80 and immerse yourself with your favorite music while canceling out the sounds around you.

The QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds from Bose offer 11 levels of noise cancellation, along with IPX4 sweat resistance, and up to 18 hours of battery life. And for Cyber Monday, they can be yours for just $199, its lowest price ever.

If you're someone who enjoys using the same set of earbuds for everything, including workouts, then you'll want to check out the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. That's because these bad boys feature an IPX4 sweat-resistant rating, meaning that they will be able to withstand the sweat in the gym or if you get caught in the rain.

As for noise-canceling, Bose is one of the best in the business, as evidenced by the inclusion of these earbuds in the ranks of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Bose includes incredible customization options, allowing you to switch between 11 different levels of noise-canceling, something that we just don't see with the competition. And if you need to have a conversation with someone but don't want to take the earbuds in and out, you can switch over to the built-in Transparency Mode.

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Cyber Monday, and it's definitely one that you don't want to miss out on. So what are you waiting for? Go grab these before the price goes back to normal!