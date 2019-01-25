Sometimes you don't want to play a game by yourself; sometimes you want to have a good time with a friend. For the purposes of this list, we stuck to games that don't typically fall under the category of competitive multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty, Battlefield, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. The games below give a great cooperative experience without the threat of random strangers mowing you down and possibly ruining the fun.

★ Featured favorite Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Borderlands: The Handsome Collection compiles Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel into one outstanding package. Its over-the-top theatrics and gunplay make for a breath of fresh air compared to serious, gritty first-person shooters. The world of Pandora is full of colorful monsters looking for their next meal. When you team up with a buddy (or three), the fun never ends. And how can you say no to a game that has an enemy type called the "Badass Psycho"? $30 at Amazon

When you want to ignore the online world of multiplayer games for a while, why not play with a friend? Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a blast playing with a group of friends, but it's also more oriented towards adults. For children out there, Overcooked! 2 or Minecraft would be the perfect fit.

