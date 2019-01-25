Sometimes you don't want to play a game by yourself; sometimes you want to have a good time with a friend. For the purposes of this list, we stuck to games that don't typically fall under the category of competitive multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty, Battlefield, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. The games below give a great cooperative experience without the threat of random strangers mowing you down and possibly ruining the fun.
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection compiles Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel into one outstanding package. Its over-the-top theatrics and gunplay make for a breath of fresh air compared to serious, gritty first-person shooters. The world of Pandora is full of colorful monsters looking for their next meal. When you team up with a buddy (or three), the fun never ends. And how can you say no to a game that has an enemy type called the "Badass Psycho"?
Escape prison together
A Way Out
A Way Out made waves when it was first revealed for being out-of-the-box. It wasn't the typical type of experience players were used to seeing as it requires you to play with a friend. Two players take on the role of two inmates who, only with the help of each other, attempt to escape prison. Because of this, you can play A Way Out either online or through local split-screen co-op.
Building your dream world
Minecraft
There's almost no limit to what you can do in Minecraft, making it a highly versatile game. You want to explore and slay monsters with friends? You got it. Build elaborate castles together? You can do that too. With the help of a few other players, you can even create and build your own mini-games within it. All you need is your imagination and some extra manpower to get it done.
The bad guys club
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Any recent LEGO video game is always good to play through with a friend, and LEGO DC Super-Villains just so happens to be one of the newest in the series. If you've ever wanted to play against your favorite heroes and see how the bad guys operate, this is the way to do it. While this one doesn't support online co-op, you can play the entire campaign through local couch co-op with a friend.
Cook your heart out
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! 2's premise is simple: cook the best meal you can in the allotted time while dealing with wacky obstacles. Add a friend or two into the mix and the game becomes even more hectic. The good thing is that chaos is part of the fun. If you don't want a helping hand in the kitchen, you can compete against a friend to sees who's best. Overcooked! 2 also supports online or local co-op.
16-bit arena combat
TowerFall Ascension
TowerFall Ascension was primarily designed by one person, but it has the exceptional quality of an indie made by a group. This 16-bit action game is great for parties where you can play locally with friends. You'll be thrown into an arena armed with a bow and arrows to fight to the death in your own little mini battle royale.
The name says it all
Don't Starve Together
As the name implies, your goal here is to not starve… together. The world around you will do its best to tear you down, and you'll need to survive with the help of a friend to ensure you stay well fed and healthy. The influence of Tim Burton is evident in its art style, so make sure you go into Don't Starve Together prepared for a dark adventure.
When you want to ignore the online world of multiplayer games for a while, why not play with a friend? Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a blast playing with a group of friends, but it's also more oriented towards adults. For children out there, Overcooked! 2 or Minecraft would be the perfect fit.
