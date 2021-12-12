Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus in 2022
Samsung made yet another beauty with the Galaxy S20+, so I understand not wanting to hide its splendor inside a bulky, blocky tank of a case. That said, this is also a costly phone that's completely wrapped in glass, so please, please, please protect your gem of a phone with a clear case. There's no reason not to when they look this good!
Caseology Solid Flex Crystal
Caseology's take on the classic clear TPU case adds some subtle sculpting for air cushions around the corners and is remarkably grippy even without texturing. Microdots inside also help prevent splotching.
Tech21 Pure Clear
Tech21 makes the PureClear case with sustainable, plant-based materials, while also making it durable and drop-resistant. It also has a BioShield that's supposed to keep your phone clean and germ-free.
ESR Air Armor
ESR packs tight air cushions into the corners of a case that tries to toe the line between a rugged clear case and a minimal clear case. The Air Armor is sturdy, but it keeps a slim profile.
MoKo Crystal Clear
MoKo's bumper is more noticeable than ESR's Air Armor, with much more significant air cushions. It's also available in more colors, such as a blue bumper and a more elegant lace design.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
The regular Liquid Crystal is a perfectly fine case, but I refer to the Glitter variant for a few reasons. The glitter helps obscure scuffs, smudges, and scratches, and it adds a little glam without going full Lisa Frank.
Scooch Wingman
This is a unique offering, but one that I've thoroughly enjoyed in the past. Scooch makes one of the more unique phone grips, and it also doubles as the most robust kickstand on a built-in clear case.
Ringke Air
Ringke is mostly known for its beefier clear cases, but the Ringke Air is thin, grippy, and looks quite good on the S20+. The Air also has two anchor points for lanyards and wrist straps, if you're into that.
Supcase UB Style
Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line has tried to marry the beauty of the phone with the robust protection of its cases for years. The UB Style does this quite well with the S20+, and I especially like the button covers here.
TORRAS Crystal Clear
Clear backs on a case are great, but clear bumpers tend to break up the aesthetic and not look as nice. This is why I like colored bumpers, like the chromed blue bumper here, that turn the flaw into flair.
Speck Presidio Perfect Clear + Grip Case
Speck may not be as prevalent anymore when it comes to cases, but the company shows up for flagship devices. The Presidio Perfect Clear + Grip Case is built to withstand up to a 13-foot drop, with raised bezels around the display and camera module. There's even an anti-microbial coating to help reduce the amount of bacteria that ends up on your phone in daily usage.
Poetic Affinity
Clear, slim, and rugged — that's what you get with the Poetic Affinity and its combination of an MIL-STD 810G drop rating and a raised edge around the display. The "inner buffer zone" is designed to withstand the brunt of the potential fall, and the honeycomb pattern helps to dissipate the impact, while adding a pretty nifty look to your S20+.
Ghostek Atomic Slim
Ghostek's Atomic Slim case is not exactly the slimmest option the list, and that's because it's made with a few different layers of protection. Your phone will be housed in a TPU bumper, which is kept in place by an aluminum frame. Ghostek makes this case for all versions of the S20 lineup, and there are four different colors to pick from for the metal frame.
Clear and clearly awesome cases
There are a lot of great cases out there for the Galaxy S20+, but clear cases are solid options because they allow you to show off the design of your beautiful new phone. Unfortunately, clear cases have a reputation for being flimsier and less protective than other options.
Luckily, clear cases aren't all dainty flowers anymore, but even thinner, simpler clear cases like the Caseology Solid Crystal Flex offer enough protection for the average everyday user while showing off the Galaxy S20+'s style and color — especially that pretty Cloud Blue.
If you prefer your clear case a little more robust, the Tech21 Pure Clear is a substantially-made clear case that can withstand drops up to 10 feet and has an anti-microbial shield built-in. If you want a clear case that can take everything life throws at you, this is the one.
