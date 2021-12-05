Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S20 in 2022

The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful flagship, so why would you want to cover it up? Simple: it's an expensive glass-backed phone, and you need to protect it if you want it to last you for the next few years! These are the prettiest, toughest, and clearest clear cases available right now.

Clear cases are more durable than ever

Once upon a time, you had to choose between durability or showcasing your phone's natural beauty, but that's not the case at all anymore. There are so many great Galaxy S20 cases for all types of people, and that includes those who want to show off their phone and protect it.

Rugged clear cases like the Ringke Fusion X and the Tech21 Evo Check are more plentiful than ever, and I especially appreciate the robust drop protection and the anti-microbial BioShield on the Evo Check. In fact, the Evo Check is the S20 case I've worn the most since I got my Galaxy S20 back in late March. It's grippy, it's comfy, and the soft blue is perfect for the Cloud Blue S20.

If you prefer your clear cases thin and almost invisible, there's practically no beating the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It's got a good grip, it doesn't add bulk and it doesn't get in the way of the distinct Samsung look. It's also hard to beat that price since the Liquid Crystal costs less than a large pizza.