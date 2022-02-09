Best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers Android Central 2022

Wi-Fi 6 has become the current standard for WI-Fi devices and routers, thanks to most new devices supporting the protocol. Wi-Fi 6 has made its way to the cheaper routers that most people are interested in buying without giving up the best features that come with it. One of the best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers is the TP-Link Archer AX21, thanks to its solid dual-band speeds and good software offering with app-based setup and OneMesh support.

Many people don't have gigabit internet connections in their homes, and even if they do, they don't need all that speed on their wireless devices. The TP-Link Archer AX21 is an excellent choice for most people looking to get a wireless router that offers high speeds for mobile devices that support Wi-Fi 6 without paying for features they can't fully utilize. With an AX1800 connection, this router provides 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. Four Ethernet ports allow you to connect your wired devices as well. It can be tempting to go for a faster router, but it's worth keeping in mind that with Wi-Fi 6, this router can do more with less when it comes to spectrum and speed. A Wi-Fi 5 Android phone, for example, will connect at 867Mbps at best, while a similar WI-Fi 6 device will connect at 1201Mbps. TP-Link's software has come a long way in the past few years, and this router features basic parental controls and QoS options and support for OneMesh. OneMesh allows you to use a compatible TP-Link Wi-FI extender to expand your network coverage with the same Wi-Fi name. This router has the right balance of features with plenty of speed for home use for most people. Pros: Fast AX1800 speeds

Fast 2.4GHz band

Easy app setup

OneMesh expansion capable Cons: Limited parental controls

Best value: TP-Link Archer AX10

If you want to add Wi-Fi 6 capability to your network for as little as possible, you will not beat the TP-Link Archer AX10. This router comes in at AX1500 speeds with 300Mbps available at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. One thing to keep in mind is that a 2.4GHz signal will travel further, so devices on the very edge of your connection might not be able to access the full speed of your router. Still, this won't be an issue for a smaller home, and with a 5GHz connection, you should have more than enough speed. Before getting too caught up in the raw speed capabilities, it's good to remember that most people don't have internet connections even close to fast enough to utilize the full speed of this router. You also only need around 25Mbps to stream 4K video over the internet. You also get all of the other modern features that come with Wi-Fi 6, including more reliable coverage and the ability to connect to a lot more devices than Wi-Fi 5. Around the back of the Archer AX10, you get four Ethernet ports to keep your wired devices connected with no additional equipment. So if you're looking to add Wi-Fi 6 but don't need a ton of speed, this is one of your best bets. Pros: Inexpensive

Four Ethernet ports

Fast 5GHz Wi-Fi Cons: No WPA3 support

No USB ports

Linksys is leaning more into Wi-Fi 6 with a well-balanced and inexpensive router. In a subtle housing that should age gracefully, the MR7350 offers speeds consistent with other AX1800 offerings, that is to say, plenty for most users. Linksys reports potential 1201Mbps on the 5GHz channel and 574Mbps at 2.4GHz. There are also four Ethernet ports on the back for wired devices and a USB 3.0 port. With coverage up to 1,700 square feet, this router alone is a good option for many homes and apartments. However, if you need more coverage or have a home that's tricky to cover thoroughly, you can expand your coverage with another Velop capable mesh router from Linksys. This also includes the entire Velop mesh line giving you quite a few options for speed and coverage. Having a mesh-capable router can be a huge bonus since our Wi-Fi needs are growing, and as local traffic and congestion increase, having the ability to patch in more coverage will be worth it. Pros: Fast AX1800 speeds

Velop mesh compatible

USB 3.0 port

Four Ethernet ports

WPA3 support Cons: Expensive compared to other AX1800 routers

Best for gaming: Asus RT-AX82U

The Asus RT-AX82U is a dual-band AX5400 router with enough power to keep any gamer happy. With six streams, this router can deliver full Wi-Fi 6 speeds to devices, including 160MHz support. Four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports are on the back, with one port singled out as a gaming port. There's also a USB 3.1 port to quickly share a portable drive with your connected devices. The actual gaming magic comes from the software. Asus has optimized the RT-AX82U for gaming without giving up any other software features. For example, managed with the Asus Router app, users can choose whether to enable Game Boost for console or PCs to prioritize that traffic. There's also a Mobile Game Mode that can minimize lag when gaming on a great Android gaming phone. AiMesh is supported, allowing you to improve your coverage by creating a mesh with additional Asus routers. AiProtection is also included for free to enhance network security from the router without needing to install extra software on connected devices. Finally, robust parental controls are included so you can set profiles and block content for specific family members. The look of this router won't be for everyone, with oversized air intakes on the front glowing with RGB lighting. Still, the angular black housing looks nice, and with complete control of the RGB lighting, you'll be able to find a color you like. Pros: Fast AX5400 speeds

Gaming QoS software included

AiMesh support for easy coverage expansion

AiProtection Pro included for free Cons: Expensive

Only dual-band

Best mesh: Eero 6

Thanks to its impressively intuitive software and solid performance, the older Eero was one of our favorite mesh routers. Eero 6 takes it one step further with faster AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 speeds while not growing much larger than the older Eero. The speeds break down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. Eero recommends this router for gigabit connection on its own or up to 500Mbps connections as a mesh. Eero's software is quick and easy to get the hang of with everything being controlled from an app. While you don't have as much control as other routers, everything you need to do is included, from setup to device management. You can also set features like IPv6, WPA 3, and even port forwarding from the app. Eero 6 doesn't have as much coverage as other routers at this price, but its compact size and easy mesh expansion make up for it. Speaking of mesh, Eero 6 is compatible with all other Eeros, including Wi-Fi 5 models, so you have plenty of options if you need to expand your coverage. Pros: Fast AX1800 speeds

Easy coverage expansion

Compact size

Works with all other Eeros Cons: Only two Ethernet ports per unit

Best for security: Asus RT-AX55

The Asus RT-AX1800S offers a similar performance level to the top pick, with a few extra software features to sweeten the deal. This router has an AX1800 connection with 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. The design is practical, with four Ethernet ports on the back for your wired devices. One thing missing is a USB port, which most people won't use anyways. What helps this router stand out is its software. AiProtection Classic software is included for free with security provided by TrendMicro. While most Asus routers have this feature, it's nice to see it reach even its cheapest Wi-Fi 6 options. AiProtection includes basic but welcome parental controls that allow for time limits, manual site blocking, and a Kid-Safe preset. AiMesh is lacking from this model, so if you want the option to expand your coverage down the line, you'll need to pick a higher-end model like the Asus RT-AX55. Pros: Fast AX1800 speeds

Four Ethernet ports

Asus AiProtection Classic is included for free

AiMesh support included Cons: No AiMesh in this model

Manual blacklist site blocking

